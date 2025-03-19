Two suspects wanted for attacking an 81-year-old aboard Q66 bus in East Elmhurst: NYPD

Cops are looking for two suspects for allegedly attacking an 81-year-old man as he rode a Q66 MTA bus at 108th Street and Northern Boulevard in East Elmhurst. NYPD

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are still looking for two suspects who allegedly attacked a senior aboard a Q66 MTA bus in East Elmhurst and remain at large.

The incident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, as the bus was on Northern Boulevard near 108th Street when two strangers approached the 81-year-old man, and without speaking a word, they proceeded to spit on him and then kicked him repeatedly in the face, police said Tuesday.

The perpetrators ran off the bus in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the injured senior to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the suspects at a bus stop, but they could not provide descriptions. One wore a dark winter jacket with a fur-lined hood over a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The other wore a black winter jacket, black pants, and a beige backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this random attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 16, the 115th Precinct has reported 96 felony assaults so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 103 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 33.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with 13 reported so far this year, three fewer than the 16 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 18.8%, according to CompStat.