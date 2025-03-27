Teen fatally shot in chest moments after stepping off Q83 bus in Jamaica: NYPD

A teen was killed just moments after stepping off a Q83 bus in Jamaica.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot moments after stepping off a Q83 bus in Jamaica on Wednesday afternoon, March 26.

Police from the 103rd Precinct have identified the victim as Sincere Jazmin. He was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest outside a deli located at 171-42 Liberty Ave. around 2:42 p.m. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rushed Jazmin to Jamaica Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police sources, a masked gunman wearing gray clothing approached Jazmin and fired at close range. Authorities believe the shooting may have been linked to a dispute at a local school, though the institution has not yet been identified.

The gunman fled eastbound on Liberty Avenue, while Jazmin managed to stumble into the nearby deli in search of help before collapsing.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Police are actively searching for the suspect, who is believed to have attended the same school as the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.