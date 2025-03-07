Lent began on Wednesday, March 5, marking a 40-day period of reflection, prayer, and sacrifice for those who observe. A long-standing tradition during this season is abstaining from meat on Fridays, leading many to seek out delicious seafood alternatives. Fortunately, Northeast Queens offers a diverse array of restaurants serving flavorful seafood dishes, from authentic Greek fare to fresh Japanese cuisine in Bayside and Flushing.

Here’s a guide to some of the best local spots to enjoy a meat-free meal while sharing time with friends and family.

Taverna Kyclades

39-28 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Taverna Kyclades offers many delicious seafood dishes, including the popular grilled octopus and baked branzino, lump crab cake, and fried calamari. The owners pick their seafood fresh daily and offer traditional Greek cuisine.

Monahan & Fitzgerald

21417 41st Ave., Bayside

This Irish restaurant offers many amazing dishes, including ale-battered fish and chips, panko-crusted fish fry, shrimp fettuccine, and seafood bisque. This neighborhood gem also has a friendly vibe and a trivia night throughout the week.

Avo Taco

212-97 26th Ave., Bayside

This taco haven has seafood selections, from tacos with blackened mahi or blackened shrimp to sage-breaded shrimp, shrimp quesadillas, and rice bowls. The restaurant is a great place for lunch or dinner and has outdoor seating in time for the Spring.

L’Italiano Trattoria

216-01 Horace Harding Expy., Bayside

L’Italiano Trattoria has delicious Italian seafood dishes like salmone picatta, grilled octopus, baked clams, and pasta with clam sauce. The restaurant offers a temporary escape to Italy, and the family-oriented eatery is perfect for lunch or dinner.

Masaaki

214-16 41st. Ave., Bayside

Masaaki offers authentic Japanese dishes from sushi to omakase. The venue is upscale and sleek and is perfect for a date night. Some of their most popular dishes include smoked salmon sumooku, spicy tuna and shrimp tempura, as well as their miso black cod, and yaki oysters.

Long Yu Seafood Restaurant

39-16 College Point Blvd., Flushing

This Chinese restaurant has seafood dishes from lobster to walnut shrimp, black bean sauce clams, and salt and pepper fish. The venue is spacious and sleek with white walls and offers a perfect spot for dinner with friends or family.

Bunsik Korean Street Food

136-87 37th Ave., 1st Fl., Flushing

This neighborhood gem offers an array of Korean street food inspired by traditional Bunsik cuisine. Their menu includes seafood dishes like bronzini, monkfish Jjim, salmon sashimi, and more.

Izakaya Nana

141-28 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that serves an array of traditional dishes, from sushi and sashimi to soup, cold and hot appetizers, BBQ, and more. From their blue fin tina avocado salad to smoke salmon on the fire and delicious hand rolls, the restaurant has plenty of great seafood dishes.

Fifty Bay

150-50 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Fifty Bay is an authentic Chinese restaurant that offers lunch, dinner, and dim sum. Its menu features an array of seafood dishes, from shrimp dumplings to fried sticky rice with lobster, scallops, and more.

Maxi’s Flushing

135-11 38th Ave., Flushing

This cozy neighborhood spot serves authentic Cantonese dishes, including noodles and dumplings. They have seafood dishes from shark fin soup, fried fish skin, and curry fish balls, which make for a perfect lunch or dinner spot to try.