Maspeth’s Transfiguration Church faces potential closure due to financial strain, town meeting set for March 20

The future of Transfiguration Church in Maspeth is in jeopardy, and residents will soon have the chance to learn more and voice their concerns at a critical town meeting.

Organized by the Juniper Park Civic Association, the meeting will take place on Thursday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope School, located at Eliot Ave. and 71st St. in Middle Village.

Also known as Transfiguration – Saint Stanislaus Kostka, the parish at 64-25 Perry Ave. has been a cornerstone of the community for generations. However, the church now faces financial and structural challenges, with one of the most pressing issues being the rectory, a vital building for parish operations. An estimated $500,000 in repairs is needed to make the rectory suitable for rental or continued use, raising concerns about the church’s ability to sustain itself in the long term.

Unfortunately, these substantial repair costs are far beyond the means of the parish alone, and without external funding or grants, the church faces the harsh reality of potentially closing its doors. The parish has been unable to secure the necessary resources to cover these costs, making its continued operation increasingly uncertain.

Transfiguration Church, which serves the Maspeth community, is part of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, an organization that oversees the management of churches across the boroughs. In recent years, the Diocese has been carefully evaluating the financial stability of several local churches, including Transfiguration, due to a significant decline in attendance in the area.

Historically, the neighborhood was home to a large Catholic population, which not only supported Transfiguration Church but also two other nearby Catholic churches—St. Stanislaus and Holy Cross. The three churches were once able to maintain their individual operations due to the size and financial support of the community.

However, the situation has changed dramatically over the years. As attendance numbers dwindled and fewer parishioners attended Mass regularly, maintaining three separate worship sites in close proximity became increasingly difficult.

Today, the combined attendance of all three churches is no longer sufficient to justify the upkeep of all three locations. The Diocese, which has been facing its own financial challenges, is now grappling with whether to close one or more of the area’s churches to address the financial strain.

Msgr. Joseph Calise discussed the church’s situation, emphasizing that the rectory’s necessary repair costs are simply too significant for the parish to bear on its own.

The church’s roof, which has been repeatedly patched over the years, is in disrepair, and other areas of the building are also deteriorating. According to Msgr. Calise, the estimated cost of repairing the church’s roof and stabilizing the building is a staggering $800,000.

Without additional support from the Diocese or outside funding sources, the church could struggle to maintain its operations. He also indicated that any funding required to cover these repair costs would likely need to be incurred as diocesan debt, further complicating the church’s financial outlook.

Even if the Diocese agreed to pay for these repairs, the church’s heating and air conditioning are still broken.

While no official decision has been made yet regarding the closure of Transfiguration Church, church leaders have acknowledged that the possibility remains high unless additional resources can be secured to support the church’s continued existence. The town meeting will serve as an important opportunity for parishioners, local residents, and the broader community to come together and discuss the church’s future.

The meeting will be a forum for questions, concerns, and ideas, providing a platform for those who wish to engage directly with church leaders and learn more about the parish’s challenges.

The future of Transfiguration Church is at a critical juncture. The meeting will provide valuable insight into what may lie ahead for the church and its parishioners. Whether you are a long-time member of the congregation or a concerned community member, the town hall is an opportunity to voice your opinions and take an active role in discussions about the future of this historic institution.

All are welcome to attend and participate in this important conversation about the future of the Transfiguration Church. Other topics on the meeting’s agenda include the 104th Precinct’s safety report, reimbursement for new trash cans, City of Yes lawsuit updates, and general civic issues.