Travel Advisory: Exit 27N ramp from LIE to Clearview Expressway to close nightly through April 4

Motorists traveling through Queens overnight should expect delays as the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) plans to temporarily close a key exit ramp connecting two major highways.

Beginning Tuesday, March 25, through Friday, April 4, the Exit 27N ramp from the westbound Long Island Expressway (I-495) to the northbound Clearview Expressway (I-295) will be fully closed each night from 10 p.m. to approximately 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The overnight closures are part of a NYSDOT pavement preservation project at various locations throughout New York City. During the closure period, drivers seeking access to the Clearview Expressway are advised to take Exit 27S and follow posted detour signs.

Transportation officials are urging drivers to plan ahead, slow down, and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines for speeding in work zones are doubled, and multiple violations could result in license suspension.

Motorists can access real-time traffic updates and closure information by calling 511, visiting 511NY.org, or using the free 511NY mobile app.

NYSDOT advises that the schedule may change due to inclement weather. For updates, follow NYSDOT on X (formerly Twitter) at @NYSDOT and @NYSDOT_NYC, or on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.