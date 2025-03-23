Victoria’s Secrets: Touring outside Palm Beach

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

What an adventure life is!

I’ve been transplanted to Palm Beach these past three months, as we created Dan’s Papers Palm Beach three years ago, and I’m delighted to be here.

The 18-mile Palm Beach Island, a skinny slab of land surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and the Intercostal was “the scene,” now West Palm Beach just over the multiple drawbridges that connect the island to the mainland is exploding.

When Stephen Ross, of Related Companies, started building in West Palm Beach and the condo, The Bristol, was completed — where the penthouse sells for $100 million — a firestorm of construction has followed.

For me, the cultural hub of West Palm Beach is the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. That is a mini Lincoln Center offering world-class opera, a symphony and ballet company, plus many performances that are often sold out in their acoustically perfect building with multiple balconies.

I’ve marveled at the quality of the performances where I sit transfixed and enthralled by the artists.

This season they had “Funny Girl,” and the lead, Hannah Shankman, had a voice like Barbara Streisand. What a performance!

After our Power List event, my daughter Elizabeth and I wanted to get rejuvenated and found True Skin by Tanya Guez, a holistic aesthetician who works with Carroll Dermatology.

We arrived at their West Palm Beach location and were placed in a room where the plush, warmed lounge chair made me say “ah” before my services even began.

Tanya, who moved from Boca Raton, now uses her talents in the popular Carroll Dermatology space. She provides many styles of facials, and my cleansing rejuvenating one was just what I needed. Her professional manner and ability made the “over-the-bridge” visit everything I could ask for. Make an appointment by calling 310-488-4879. You’ll love it, too!

West Palm Beach features Antique Row, a must-stop destination on South Dixie Highway. There are blocks after blocks of antique, vintage and interior design stores where my friend Darryl Savage, a designer himself, took me to tour! I visited the famous MorseLife Nearly New Shop, reminding me of my favorite thrift shop in Westhampton that raises money for their hospice care programs.

I fell in love with The William Wright Collection store, where the walls are filled with glass cabinets showcasing different vintage consigners’ items.

One cabinet after another held floor-to-ceiling shelves of different items — my favorite were the dozens of unique napkin holders. I couldn’t resist buying two sets and I can’t wait to see them on my table. What fun! How one person could have found so many different treasures — I was in awe!

The center of the store is filled with glass cabinets stuffed with jewelry, glassware and even a Chanel lucite purse that I couldn’t resist.

William Wright is also president of the association of dealers on the street. Read more about that soon.

Darryl and I stopped for lunch to gather our energy for more shopping at the charming Cholo Soy Cocina on South Dixie Highway. It has an outdoor space with beautiful, floral murals and music filled the air. I felt transplanted to another world — and their food was delicious, too!

From exploring South Dixie Highway, Darryl took me to Georgia Avenue, a remarkable street that has brought together store after unique store of interior designers and home goods.

Many of the designers had moved to the street that reinvented itself from an industrial area to a remarkably inviting shoppers delight! They even have a few restaurants that are worth the trip.

The impressive Authentic Provence showroom on Georgia Avenue is a three-building complex painted in a black/green exterior, making it a show stopper. When I walked inside, I was thrilled by the endless spaces filled with antique sculptures, tables, chairs and accessories that are mainly from France.

Susan Hofherr and her husband, who reluctantly came from Europe decades ago, found their heart was really here in Florida and have brought their European sensibilities to their spacious location. They even have a bar to relax and contemplate your purchases.

On Sunday, my friend Michelle Mendez invited me and my Power Lister friend Catherine Loevner to watch the polo matches at the National Polo Center in Wellington.

The sun shone brightly as we sat overlooking the massive playing field watching the magnificent horses and brave riders! It was like a scene out of the movies.

Another special day in my life’s journey. I’m so blessed to have found friends who share their worlds with me!

Love to you, my dear readers.