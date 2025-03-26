What’s new at Citi Field in 2025? Mets unveil new food, fun, fan perks and more

The New York Mets went over the new and returning features at Citi Field this year during their “New in 25” event on Tuesday, March 25.

Fans can look forward to delicious new food and returning favorites. Reflecting the stadium’s diverse availability of great food, the Mets announced that Citi Field has been named as having the best stadium food in 2025 by USA Today, marking the third straight year it received the honor of USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Baseball Stadium Food.

Among the new restaurants that will have food available at Citi Field in 2025 are Naz’s Halal Food, Chef Kwame’s Patty Palace, Swingin’ Wings, Gluten Friendly, Mr. and Mrs. Met’s Candy Shop and Zeppole. Some of the notable restaurants returning to Citi Field include Seoul Bird, Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame, Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House, Pat LaFrieda’s Meat Purveyors, Prince Street Pizza, Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks, New York Panini, Wok N’ Roll, Pig Beach BBQ, From the Stretch, Vegan City, Cookie Crumz, Metropolitan Fry Factory, Gyro Jimmy’s Greek Grill and the Walk-Off Cafe.

“I have curry chicken patties with cocoa bread with ginger, cabbage slaw and some sauces. I grew up eating patties in cocoa bread, and I wanted to bring that to the stadium,” Chef Kwame Onwuachi said. “It’s incredible [to have my food in the stadium.] I grew up in New York. To have food in the stadium is pretty dope.

Four vendors have also been chosen to be featured at Citi Field. The Taste of Queens location at the field level will feature food from Arepalicious and Thai Tai Eatery, while the Coca-Cola Food Truck at the excelsior level will have food from Fieldtrip and Dorado Tacos and Quesadillas.

Three hours before every Saturday home game this season, there will be a block party outside the stadium, from the Jackie Robinson Rotunda to the Left Field Gate. Fans can enjoy games, attractions and other entertainment, including a live DJ, dance performances from the Queens Crew and special appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Met. There will also be food trucks offering food and drinks. Mets legend Mookie Wilson will be on hand regularly to offer his famous BBQ food. Tickets to the game are not required for people to take part in the block party.

The Mets will not be the only attraction at Citi Field in 2025. NYCFC will be playing five soccer games, on Saturday, April 12, Sunday, May 4, Saturday, May 17, Saturday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Sep. 24. There will also be multiple musical performances at Citi Field this year. Post Malone and Jelly Roll will be performing on Wednesday, June 4. The K-Pop group Stray Kids will be playing on Wednesday, June 18 and Thursday, June 19. The Lumineers will be performing on Friday, July 11. Blackpink, another popular K-pop group, will be playing on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27. Musical icons Billy Joel and Sting will be playing on Thursday, Aug. 21.

After performing at 19 home games in 2024, the Queens Crew is lined up to be at Citi Field for 45 games in 2025. While the members often rotated during games last season, all 13 dancers are expected to be on hand for each of these games.

The Mets introduced five new mascots that will take part in the “Boro Mascot Race” during home games this season. Each mascot represents a borough of New York City. Brooklyn is represented by a pizza slice. Manhattan is represented by a skyscraper. Staten Island is represented by a ferry. The Bronx is represented by a giraffe. Queens is represented by a subway car.

Following its strong reception last season, the Mets will be bringing back $5 Tuesdays. During each Tuesday home game, certain food and drinks will be on sale for $5. Among the items that this discount applies to are Nathan’s hot dogs, including Kosher, gluten-free and veggie hot dogs, a 12-ounce Coors Light, a 22-ounce soda, regular soft pretzels and popcorn boxes.

Following all eight Friday night home games from May 23-Aug. 29, there will be a fireworks show. Since the July 4 home game is a day game, there will be a fireworks show after the game on Thursday, July 3.

Fans can take advantage of the Family Sundays perks for all Sunday home day games, which features an offer of four tickets starting at $50. There will be pre-game entertainment available on the Mets Plaza, as well as family-focused activities throughout the ballpark. A $10 kids meal option for food will also be available. Family Sundays will not run on the holiday weekend days of May 25 and July 6.

The new Coors Light Fiesta Deck will occupy the party deck in left field. It will have 84 spacious seats, cooling and heating technology in certain areas to keep fans comfortable, high tops and barstools and live performances from guest DJs and the Queens Crew.

The first four rows next to the Mets and visitors dugouts will comprise the 48 new Delta Sky360° Club seats. Fans sitting there will have access to a 7,000-square-foot climate-controlled club, complimentary beer, wine and spirits and can take advantage of an in-seat food delivery service.

Throughout the season, the Mets will be holding 30 different gate giveaways, including bobbleheads, shirts and more. There will also be 13 different theme nights, including Minecraft Movie Night on Friday, April 18 and Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, Sep. 16.