Whitestone mechanic found dead in his auto shop Monday, police investigating

Detectives are investigating the death of a mechanic found with lacerations to his body inside his Whitestone business on Monday.

According to police sources, the 65-year-old male victim was discovered unconscious and unresponsive at around 3:07 p.m. on March 17 inside Mekniko Autoworks located at 148-20 Cross Island Pkwy.

Police sources said the man’s brother arrived at the location to check on him when he made the grim discovery.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the scene. Authorities said the man was found lying on the ground surrounded by auto tools with lacerations to his elbow and neck.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity. The man’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that it is too early at this point to determine whether foul play occurred. The investigation remains ongoing.