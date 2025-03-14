Support for wine sales in grocery stores faces opposition from liquor store owners

The NY State of Wine coalition are insisting that small businesses will benefit from grocery stores selling wine.

The debate over the sale of wine in New York grocery stores remains contentious, with the New York State of Wine coalition and the National Supermarket Association (NSA) defending a Siena College Research Institute poll suggesting widespread public support for the change.

However, critics—mainly liquor store owners and their advocacy groups—have raised concerns about the poll’s credibility, pointing out that it was funded by the coalition, which includes major supermarket chains.

The Siena poll, conducted in late January, found that 80% of New Yorkers support allowing wine sales in grocery stores. New York is currently one of only 10 states where wine sales in supermarkets remain illegal, and grocery stores have long advocated for a change in the law.

Despite the poll’s results indicating broad public support for the law’s amendment, the findings have faced strong opposition from liquor store owners and their representatives, who argue that the poll is misleading and raises ethical questions.

The controversy centers on the fact that the poll was funded by the New York State of Wine coalition, which includes major retail players such as Wegmans, ShopRite, Amazon-owned Whole Foods, and Stop & Shop. These companies stand to benefit significantly from a law that would allow wine sales in grocery stores, leading critics to question the potential bias in the results.

Critics argue that the poll’s funding source was not disclosed in the initial survey results, and Michael Correra, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Package Store Association (Metro PSA), representing liquor stores across Queens, quickly called out what he believes is a biased poll.

Despite the criticism, the New York State of Wine coalition and the NSA stand firm in their defense of the Siena poll and its results. Nelson Eusebio, Director of Government Relations for the NSA, argued that the survey reflects the needs and opinions of small, independent businesses, not large corporate entities.

“We are not corporate giants—we are small, family-owned businesses fighting to survive in an increasingly difficult market,” Eusebio said. “Allowing grocery stores to sell wine is not just about fairness; it’s about ensuring the survival of the independent supermarkets that so many communities rely on.”

The New York State of Wine coalition, which is pushing to legalize the sale of wine in grocery stores by 2025, also defended the Siena poll’s credibility.

Henry Robins, the coalition’s press representative, emphasized that Siena College is one of the most respected and trusted polling organizations in the country. “It’s known for its independent, rigorous methodology. Their work is done at the highest standards, regardless of who commissions a poll, and frankly, it is a very standard practice,” Robins explained.

Robins continued by stressing that the poll’s funding should not undermine its validity. “It’s totally relevant that we paid for it, but it doesn’t change the fact that these are the results,” he said.

The coalition also argued that the push for wine sales in grocery stores is not solely driven by large corporate interests but also by small, independent grocery stores, many of which are family-owned.

In areas like Queens, where independent supermarkets face growing pressure from large retail chains, the coalition says that allowing wine sales in grocery stores would provide an opportunity for small businesses to compete.

Meanwhile, liquor store owners, many of whom operate small, family-run businesses, argue that the proposed change would significantly impact their livelihoods. Unlike supermarkets that offer a wide range of products, liquor stores rely exclusively on the sale of alcoholic beverages for their income. They add that these independent businesses have built strong relationships with their communities over decades and they are concerned that allowing wine sales in grocery stores would create unfair competition, potentially driving them out of business.

Many liquor store owners see this as a threat to their survival, particularly given the larger retail chains’ ability to undercut prices, leaving small businesses with fewer options to compete. They emphasize that their stores provide specialized services, expertise and personalized customer care, which could be diminished if the law changes.

This issue is also complicated by New York’s long-standing Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, which has proven difficult to amend. Grocery stores have attempted to change the law in previous legislative sessions but have faced fierce resistance from liquor stores and their advocates. The ongoing dispute makes it unclear when or if the law will change.