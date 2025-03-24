Woman’s body pulled from East River near Fort Totten identified as Whitestone resident: NYPD

A fisherman spotted a body floating off Little Bay Park near Fort Totten on Sunday morning, and the deceased was identified by the NYPD on Monday morning.

The NYPD identified the woman whose lifeless body was pulled from the chilly waters off Little Bay Park near Fort Totten on Sunday morning.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call from a local fisherman who spotted an unconscious body floating in Little Bay along the East River at 11:15 a.m. An NYPD harbor unit brought the body to shore near the Cross Island Parkway and Totten Road, and EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

On Monday, an NYPD spokeswoman said the body was identified as Sharon Shao, 51, of 17th Road, just off Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone, just over a mile away from Fort Totten.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. A white Mercedes Benz was in a nearby parking lot with blood on the driver’s side and towed from the scene by the NYPD. Detectives from the 109th Precinct are investigating whether the Whitestone woman was the victim of a crime connected to the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.