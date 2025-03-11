Women leaders in law: Exploring diverse career paths in the justice system with Queens students

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Students from three high schools in Queens had the opportunity to engage with accomplished women in the legal profession during the “Women in Law Program,” held on Wednesday, March 5, at the Queens County Supreme Court.

The event, organized by the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York(WBASNY) and the Queens County Women’s Bar Association (QCWBA), in collaboration with the Queens County Supreme Court-Civil Team, introduced students to influential female professionals in the legal field.

Participants included students from the Young Women’s Leadership School, Queens High School, and Richmond Hill High School, who listened to insights from Supreme Court justices, law clerks, attorneys, stenographers, and court officers. The panel featured Maria Bradley, Esq., Chief Court Attorney and co-chair of the Queens Supreme Court, Civil Term, Equal Justice in the Courts Committee; Hon. Anna Culley, judge and co-chair of the Gender Fairness Committee; Hon. Audrey I. Pheffer, Queens County Clerk, Clerk of the Supreme Court, and Commissioner of Jurors; and Tiffany Malcolm, Esq., Principal Law Clerk.

Additional panelists included Anita Ferriola, senior court clerk; Coreen A. Fortune and Roseanne Sanclemente, court officers; Preet Gill, Esq., president of the QCWBA and private practitioner; and court reporters Jasmin Trovato and Valerie McNally. The discussion was moderated by Jasmine Valle-Bueno, Esq., Principal Law Clerk to Administrative Judge Marguerite A. Grays, who also delivered opening remarks.

Diverse pathways

The panelists shared their unique career journeys, illustrating the varied paths to success in the legal field.

Senior Court Clerk Anita Ferriola recounted her unconventional route into the legal profession. Initially uncertain about her career path after high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where she worked in electronics. Following her military service, she pursued roles in manufacturing before stepping away from the workforce to focus on her family. Later, with her husband’s encouragement, she took a placement exam to work in the court system. “I took the test, scored well, and started to work in the court system. I’m kind of a late bloomer—I didn’t start until I was 50,” Ferriola shared.

Ferriola emphasized the accessibility of the legal profession, noting that career advancement within the court system does not necessarily require a college degree. “Testing allows anyone in the court system to get a promotion, depending on their role,” she explained. She advised students to support one another in their professional endeavors. “It’s so important to be supportive of each other. Don’t knock each other down—build each other up because when you do that, you’re also creating your network.”

Court officers Coreen A. Fortune and Roseanne Sanclemente provided insight into their roles in maintaining courtroom safety. Fortune, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has served as a court officer for 18 years. “It’s a great job. In the beginning, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but 18 years later, here I am,” she said.

Sanclemente, who has been a court officer for two years, highlighted the work-life balance and benefits the position offers. “It’s a great career for a young woman who wants to do everything—have a family, a career, and a life outside of work,” she said.

The panelists also explained the court officer application process, which requires a high school diploma, meeting physical and age requirements, and passing a statewide exam.

Court Reporters and Private Practitioners

Court reporters Jasmin Trovato and Valerie McNally spoke about the essential role stenographers play in the legal system by transcribing trial proceedings, hearings, and other courtroom activities.

Preet Gill, Esq., shared her experience balancing multiple responsibilities as a private practitioner, president of the QCWBA, and mother of two. She detailed her journey from growing up in an Indian immigrant household in the Bronx to establishing her own law firm. “Yes, you can have it all. Anything you set your mind to, you can do—but there will be times when you will have to set something aside,” she said.

Gill encouraged students to seek internships that align with their interests before committing to a career path. “Before you invest your time and money, try to get a job or internship in the field you’re interested in,” she advised. She also reassured students that standardized test scores do not define one’s success. Despite struggling with test-taking, Gill graduated from law school and passed the Bar exam on her first attempt.

Gill’s decision to start her own firm stemmed from a desire for independence. “It doesn’t matter your position—whether you went to college or not. You need to be respected, and your employer needs to treat you with dignity,” she said.

The “Women in Law Program” provided students with a firsthand look at the diverse career paths available within the legal profession. Through personal stories and professional insights, the panelists demonstrated that success in law is attainable through perseverance, adaptability and a strong support network.