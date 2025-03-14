York College softball and volleyball players earn CUNYAC honors

York College Cardinals softball players Michelle Mancuso (left), and Jeana Clemons (right) were recognized as CUNYAC Player of the Week & Rookie of the Week respectively.

York College’s student-athletes are earning well-deserved recognition for their outstanding performances on the field.

Sophomore Michelle Mancuso and freshman Jeana Clemons were honored this week for their contributions to the softball team. Mancuso, a Fresh Meadows native, was named the CUNYAC Softball Player of the Week, while Clemons, who hails from Buffalo, earned the title of CUNYAC Softball Rookie of the Week for the period of March 3-9.

Both Mancuso and Clemons played key roles in the Cardinal’s historic victories. On Thursday, March 6, York College’s softball team secured a season-opening win against Yeshiva University, marking the first time since 2014—and only the third time in program history—that the team achieved this milestone.

The final score of the match was 27-11. The Cardinals then continued their series of firsts, riding the wave of victory, starting 2-0 for the first time by completing a non-conference sweep over Yeshiva with a 20-11 win in game two.

Mancuso went 4-for-6 with eight runs battered in (RBI), seven runs, four walks, and three stolen bases against Yeshiva University on March 6. The Cardinals had a 27-11 first-leg victory, and Mancuso connected a grand slam, facilitating their 11-run second inning.

Mancuso contributed an RBI single, an RBI walk, and two stolen bases and crossed the plate four times in game two.

Per the CUNYAC hierarchy, Mancuso paces the conference in RBI, slugging percentage (1.167), and OPS (1.894) and is tied for first in batting average (.667) and stolen bases.

As for the rookie, Clemons debuted for the Cardinals, smacking four hits, five walks, scoring six runs, and contributing four RBI in the Yeshiva doubleheader.

Clemons, playing in the shortstop position, garnered three assists with a 1.000 fielding percentage. Overall, the Buffalo native is level with Mancuso in batting average (.667) and ranks highly in OBP (.818, 2nd), slugging % (.833, 3rd), OPS (1.651, 2nd), walks (4th), and runs scored (7th).

York’s athletic accolades also extended to the men’s volleyball team.

York College freshman Sebastian Gomez earned the CUNYAC Men’s Volleyball Player of the Week Honorable Mention for matches played Feb 10-16. The freshman, who hails from Flushing and is a Benjamin N. Cardozo High School graduate, was previously recognized as York’s first CUNYAC Rookie of the Week honoree since 2020 for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Gomez currently ranks among the top players in NCAA Division III, leading CUNYAC.