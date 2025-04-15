Senator Addabbo advances animal welfare bills and battery storage safety legislation

Senator Joseph Addabbo has recently taken action on animal welfare protection and public concern by introducing and co-sponsoring several key legislative initiatives.

These efforts aim to improve the lives of animals across the state and respond to growing concerns about the placement and safety of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in local communities.

In recognition of Animal Advocacy Day, Addabbo is reaffirming his commitment to animal rights by co-sponsoring a comprehensive package of bills designed to protect animals from abuse and neglect, enhance existing laws, and ensure greater accountability for those who mistreat them.

“Protecting animals from cruelty and ensuring their safety is a responsibility we all share,” said Addabbo. “These legislative measures are designed to enhance animal protections, and most importantly, hold those who mistreat them accountable.”

Addabbo is co-sponsoring S.197, known as Tucker’s Law. This bill increases the sentencing for aggravated animal cruelty from a current maximum of two years to up to four years. This change brings penalties in line with those for other Class E felonies, sending a clear message that such acts of cruelty will be met with serious legal consequences.

Another bill in the package, S.252, expands the existing ban on the sale and possession of wild animals to include a broader range of exotic animals. This includes marsupials, sloths, anteaters, hyenas, bearcats, and zebras, aiming to prevent the exploitation of species that are often kept in inappropriate or unsafe environments.

The legislative package also includes S.703, which proposes an important amendment to the Agriculture and Markets law by removing the word “serious” from the phrase “serious physical injury” in relation to aggravated cruelty to animals. This adjustment ensures that perpetrators can be appropriately charged even if the injury causes substantial pain or impairs the animal’s physical condition without necessarily being permanent.

Additionally, S.1784 seeks to address the issue of pets left behind in vacated properties. This bill would require property owners and lessors to inspect properties within three days of vacancy and promptly notify authorities if an animal appears to have been abandoned. This timely intervention can be life-saving for animals that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“These legislative initiatives represent significant steps forward in our ongoing efforts to protect animals and promote responsible ownership,” Addabbo continued. “On Animal Advocacy Day, we honor the dedication of advocates and organizations who tirelessly work to give animals a voice. I encourage New Yorkers to support local animal shelters and participate in efforts to prevent animal cruelty.”

The animal welfare bills have already received Senate approval and are now under review in the appropriate committees within the State Assembly.

In a separate but equally important legislative effort, Addabbo is also addressing increasing constituent concerns related to the location, safety, and oversight of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Through his newly introduced bill S.7197, Addabbo aims to ensure that the deployment of these clean energy systems is done with community involvement, public safety, and environmental responsibility in mind.

“I support our transition to a greener energy future, but it must be done responsibly and with the safety of our neighborhoods in mind,” said Addabbo. “This legislation is about listening to and addressing residents’ concerns by taking proper precautions when siting battery energy storage systems in our communities.”

The bill emphasizes transparency and accountability from developers by requiring early notification to local officials and residents when a BESS project is proposed. It mandates comprehensive safety reviews and full compliance with updated fire and building codes.

The legislation also encourages collaboration between developers and emergency responders to ensure preparedness in the event of a battery-related incident.

A key provision of the bill is the requirement for a minimum 250-foot setback from residential properties for commercial battery systems rated at 5 megawatts or more. The legislation would also amend the NYC Fire Code to reflect this requirement and ensure that a community hearing is held before any such project receives approval.

To support local governments, the bill directs the Department of Public Service, in coordination with other state agencies, to provide municipalities with siting guidelines and enforce financial surety requirements, ensuring that developers are held accountable for safety and remediation.

“Growing constituent concerns about the potential hazards of battery energy storage installations, including fire risk and insufficient emergency response planning, prompted me to work with my state legislative colleagues, such as Assembly Member Jaime Williams, to introduce this proactive measure aimed at safeguarding our communities while supporting New York’s clean energy objectives,” Addabbo stated.

Senate bill S.7197 and its Assembly companion A.6955-A, sponsored by Williams, are currently under consideration in the NYS Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee and the Assembly Energy Committee.