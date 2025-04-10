Advocates fight Trump-era deportations as fear grows in Queens immigrant communities

Since returning to the White House for a second term in January, President Donald J. Trump has swiftly moved forward with his aggressive “mass deportation” agenda—removing more than 28,000 undocumented immigrants from the United States in just the first few months, according to reports.

Although the administration claimed its deportation agenda would target undocumented immigrants with criminal records, individuals with legal status and no prior criminal history have also been swept up in removals. In some cases, officials have gone so far as to label anyone who is undocumented or who entered the country unlawfully as a “criminal.”

With the growing presence of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency throughout the communities of Queens, the fear of deportation has spread among its Latino residents. Amid fear, some of the largest Hispanic communities in Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, and Corona have become visibly less crowded.

“They don’t want to be taken away from their families,” said Tania Mattos, Executive Director of immigration legal no-profit organization UnLocal. “We’re just finishing up the first few months of the Trump administration. And we’ve seen how they can really impact people’s lives. So people are doing what they have to do to survive and going back into the shadows of living underground.”

The Queens-based activist believes that the Trump administration is presenting “smoke and mirrors” to the general public regarding mass deportation. She also states that ICE is targeting legal permanent residents, along with people who are outspoken against the U.S. government, as a result of quotas that haven’t been met.

As people live with constant fear due to the presence of ICE in their neighborhoods, Mattos describes the agency’s actions as a form of “terrorism” to the communities.

Mattos personally knows immigrants who have been deported, as well as others who were “swiftly” deported for being outspoken. There have also been cases of people with no criminal convictions or charges, who were sent to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador. The maximum-security prison is one of the largest in Latin America, with a capacity for 40,000 inmates.

“We continue to advocate for them,” said Mattos. “And try to find ways to bring them back to the U.S. We won’t leave people behind. As advocates, it’s our duty, yes, of course, in the beginning, feeling scared and continuing to be scared. But also standing up to fascism, and standing up to a bully.”

Immigrant advocates are less familiar with the standards of other countries and their jails. Mattos continues to work through attorneys who represent those detained and community groups located in Panama and EL Salvador to get them out of those facilities.

As a member of the Dignity Not Detention working group, Mattos is actively participating in the fight for the Dignity Not Detention Act. The proposed bill would prevent jails, counties, and police departments from actively working with ICE. The bill also includes the NY4ALL Act, which would prevent government and enforcement agencies from working with and disclosing personal information with ICE.

“We’re pushing very hard for the state government to take a stand,” said Mattos. “The way that other governments have taken stands, the way that other states have taken stands. And therefore standing up to a bully like Trump and his administration.”

While the legislation is a work in progress, there are encouraging signs, as Mattos states, that a “majority” of legislators support the bills. Currently, immigrant organizations are waiting on Governor Kathy Hochul and leaders of both the State Senate and State Assembly cabinets to take leadership on the issue of immigration.

If passed, the bills would offer protection to New Yorkers across the state and Long Island. Several states, such as New Jersey, Washington, and California, have already passed legislation to keep police and other agencies off ICE’s agenda.

“We won’t stop pushing for these legislations until it’s passed,” said Mattos. “And I feel like now is the time, the momentum is there. For the government and the governor of New York State to act.”

Just last Wednesday, DND had a Lobby Day in Albany, where NY4ALL was discussed. The organization met with several State Officials, Assembly Members, and Senators who reside in upstate New York and Long Island.

Across Albany, those who met with DND were receptive and willing to advocate for the rights of immigrants within the state. Mattos and her organization also regularly phone legislators to inform them that constituents are also supporting the bills.

“For the first time in a very long time, we felt that they were more open and willing to take action for immigrants,” said Mattos. “More than ever, and that’s why I say now is the moment to really push for bills and other ways that would protect immigrants.”

Community activists have done their part to inform the immigrant community of their rights in case of a potential encounter with ICE. Social media has also been an effective tool in keeping people informed on rights such as the right to remain silent, refuse searches without a judicial warrant, and refuse to show identity or any documents of their country of origin.

“They (ICE) have absolutely no regard for the law,” said Mattos. “The only reason ICE exists is to deport people. They are not there to figure out and follow the law. Figure out how to help people. Their number one goal is to get people out of this country.”

Mattos hopes that the immigrant community can soon live without fear or panic due to the presence of police officials and “come out of the shadows.” Another big goal would be the fairness of due process among immigrants. That is the right to a fair trial, fair day in court, and to be proven guilty instead of false accusations.

“Many of the people who were deported to El Salvador, just because they were accused of being in a gang,” said Mattos. “And the only evidence presented was that they had a tattoo or wore Jordans. That’s not due process. Due Process is someone going to court and having the opposition prove that you were part of a gang. If not, then anyone who has a tattoo and is an immigrant can be deported.”