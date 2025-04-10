April races in Queens include color runs, duathlons and Mets-themed 7K

The vibrant spring season is in full swing, with various races hitting the streets of Queens this month. While the idiom “April showers bring May flowers” may be true, the rain should not stop you from logging the miles. Run through the animated course at the Let’s Grant Wishes Color Run in Long Island City or celebrate Easter at the Great Easter Basket 5K and 10K in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. There is a race for everyone, whether you’re aiming for a personal best, running alongside fellow fitness enthusiasts, or supporting a local cause. Before putting all your eggs in one basket, check out these fun-themed races in the borough.

Organized by The Learning Experience in Long Island City, this community run/walk promises a colorful running experience supporting The Make-A-Wish Foundation. The check-in time is 8 a.m. at 45 Center Boulevard, and the race begins at 9 a.m. The entry fees are $25 for adults and $10 for children. To prepare for the cascade of colored powder, wear a white t-shirt and closed-toe shoes. After crossing the finish line, participants will connect with vendors and receive merchandise. The family-friendly course stretches from 46th Avenue to 51st Avenue with a picturesque view of the East River.

The Rockaway Track Club (RTC) is hosting the next series of races near the coastline of Rockaway Beach. Registered participants choose from the marathon, half marathon and 5K race options. The marathon is four loops, the half marathon is two loops and the 5K is an out-and-back course. The check-in time is 6:30 a.m. at the Beach 94th Street Amphitheater, where runners receive their race bib and t-shirt, and all races start at 8 a.m. The registration fees are $101.70 for a marathon, $75.20 for a half marathon and $48.70 for a 5K. Please note that registration ends on Friday, Apr. 11 at 5 p.m.

Show off your Mets pride at this premier race experience in the heart of Corona. Pass through Flushing Meadows-Corona Park and Citi Field with flying blue and orange colors. The start line is at the Queens Theatre, and the race starts at 10 a.m., with the Kids Fun Run kicking off at 9:30 a.m. The registration fees are $64.85 for the 7K and $54.50 for the virtual 7K. Virtual participants must complete the 7K from Apr. 12 – 20. Please note that the price will increase to $70.00 on race day for the in-person 7K.

All monetary donations received will benefit The Amazin’ Mets Foundation, a local non-profit of the New York Mets that aims to provide services to underserved communities near Citi Field. Registered participants will receive a baseball-themed finisher medal and the 7 Line 7K t-shirt. Food will be provided by Mookie Wilson’s Legacy Catering and All Round Foods, with non-alcoholic beer by Montauk Brewing Co. Additionally, the course will take you near the bases of Shea Stadium — a perfect tribute to the legendary venue.

The New York Racing Club is bringing their duathlons to Rockaway Beach. Test your endurance with a running and biking-focused race event at the boardwalk. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at Shore Front Pkwy & Beach 84th Street, with a cut-off time of 9:30 a.m. Please note that no racing license is required to participate. The individual duathlon consists of a three-mile run, a twelve-mile bike ride and a three-mile run for $91.10, with a fee increase after Monday, Apr. 14. Registrants aged 14-18 can register for free. All participants will receive a running jersey and finisher medal.

Put your rabbit ears on and celebrate Easter at this annual spring race in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The race starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Queens Theatre, and the Kiddie Run begins at 9 a.m. If you are ready to break a personal best, 5K and 10K pacers will be available. The registration fees are $44.15 for the 5K and $49.33 for the 10K. Please note that registration fees will increase for both races on race day. The course is one loop for the 5K and two loops for the 10K. The race will include a view of the Unisphere and the Fountain of the Planets.

A portion of the race proceeds will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports charitable events for developing athletes at the local, national and international levels. A post-race celebration will include a bunny T-shirt and an Easter-themed finisher medal. All Round Foods and Waterloo Sparkling Water will provide an assortment of post-race treats.

Support the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at this charitable 5K run/walk in Bayside. Co-sponsored by NYC Council Members Linda Lee and James Gennaro, the race is a fundraiser for the Queens Centers for Progress. The social services organization aims to provide services to individuals with disabilities. The race starts at 9 a.m., with the Kids Fun Run kicking off at 8:30 a.m. at the Springfield Playground of Alley Pond Park. Runners need to complete three loops of the course.

The registration fee for both the in-person and virtual races is $38.98. Please note that the registration fee will increase on race day to $44.15. Virtual participants must complete the 5K race from Apr. 26 to May 4. Registered participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal at the end of the 3.10-mile course. Post-race eats will be provided by Dunkin’ Donuts, Frito Lay, MumsKitchen NYC and Stop & Shop.

Put your cardio abilities to the test with this local five-mile challenge at Alley Pond Park. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Winchester Blvd north of Union Turnpike, with the Children’s Fun Run kicking off at 9 a.m. Run through the scenic route of the urban oasis beautifully preserved by the Alley Pond Environmental Center (APEC) and the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation.

The registration fees are $44.15 for the five-mile challenge and $13.10 for the Children’s Fun Run. Please note that the race fee will increase to $49.33 on Apr. 20 for the five-mile challenge (the race fee for the Children’s Fun Run will remain the same). All monetary donations will benefit the Our Lady of Lourdes Food Pantry, a community-run program where individuals gather food donations for those in need. There is a limited availability of t-shirts, so register as soon as possible. Please reach out to Laughlin Whalen at Lwhalen142@aol.com for further questions.