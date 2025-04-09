Armed duo hold up man behind Rego Park Burger King: NYPD

Cops are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint behind a Queens Boulevard Burger King in Rego Park on Tuesday morning.

The victim was walking through the parking lot at 92-85 Queens Blvd., a block south of the Long Island Expressway, at around 7:40 a.m. when he was confronted by two strangers who pulled out handguns and demanded his property, police said Tuesday.

They proceeded to forcibly remove the victim’s Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple ear pods, clothing, and backpack. They ran off eastbound on 62nd Avenue before heading southbound on Junction Avenue passing the Rego Center shopping mall. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects from inside Burger King and described one as having a medium complexion. He wore a dark green sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and blue and black sneakers. He also had a hooded jacket with a distinctive multi-colored pattern. His accomplice had a dark complexion and wore a black sweatshirt, black face-covering, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this armed robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 6, the 112th Precinct has reported 22 robberies so far in 2025, three more than the 19 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 15.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.