In celebration of Civics Week 2025, Assembly Member Sam Berger visited several public schools across his district to engage students in conversations about civic duty, community leadership, and the role of local government.

Civics Week, held this year from March 10 to 14, is an annual initiative organized by the New York City Department of Education to promote civic learning and student empowerment across all grade levels. The 2025 theme, “Democracy Begins Here,” encouraged students to recognize how democracy functions at the local level and how they can be active participants in shaping their communities.

Berger represents New York State Assembly District 27, which includes neighborhoods such as Kew Gardens Hills, Pomonok, and Electchester. Throughout the week, he visited several schools. His tour included P.S. 164 Queens Valley School of the Arts, located at 138-01 77th Ave. in Kew Gardens Hills; P.S. 79 Francis Lewis School, located at 147-27 15th Drive in Whitestone; and P.S. 201 The Discovery School for Inquiry and Research, located at 65-11 155th St. in Electchester.

At each school, Berger led engaging discussions with students about the fundamentals of civic engagement, the responsibilities of elected officials, and the importance of community involvement. He also shared how student voices and public input help inform his work in Albany.

“It is crucial to educate our students on the importance of civic engagement,” Berger said. “Any voice, any idea can make a difference in the lives of hundreds if not thousands across a community.”

Throughout the week, Berger emphasized how young people can get involved in civic life by joining school-based organizations, participating in local initiatives, and staying informed about issues affecting their neighborhoods. He encouraged students to think critically about the changes they want to see and to start taking action—even in small ways.

Civics Week also includes the DOE’s annual Student Voter Registration Drive, which allows U.S. citizens aged 16 and older to register to vote directly at their schools. The initiative is designed to foster lifelong habits of civic engagement among students, especially those nearing voting age.