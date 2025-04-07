A new fitness facility has opened its doors in Bayside with a mission to offer members a quieter, more personalized gym experience. Iron Pump, which held its soft opening on March 10 at 38-17 Bell Blvd., aims to stand apart from larger, high-traffic gyms by creating a space that emphasizes tranquility, privacy, and individualized training.

The new Bayside location marks Iron Pump’s second gym in Queens, following the success of its original Flushing outpost, which has served the community for more than 15 years. The expansion reflects a growing demand for boutique-style fitness environments, according to general manager George Mendez.

“We wanted more of a private town and a different clientele,” Mendez said. “We did make it a little bit pricier because we want this gym to be less crowded than our other location.”

Mendez, who began as a regular at the Flushing gym before joining the staff and eventually becoming manager, partnered with owner Eric Lou to bring their shared vision for a low-key, high-quality fitness space to life. The Bayside facility is designed to cater primarily to clients seeking personal training in an uncrowded environment.

“We’re really focusing on personal trainers,” Mendez said. “Right now we have about five on staff, and we’re still hiring. The types of training we’re offering include boxing, stretching, and a range of other workouts.”

While personal training is a central focus, Iron Pump also offers a full range of equipment for solo workouts, including strength training machines, treadmills, and free weights. The gym’s upstairs level is still under construction, but plans are underway to add stairmasters, additional cardio machines, and even an outdoor workout space in the facility’s backyard.

To introduce itself to the community, Iron Pump is planning a grand opening event in mid-April. The gym encourages locals to follow its social media channels for updates and information on memberships and pricing.