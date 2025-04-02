Bayside Historical Society celebrates spring with concerts, gardening and guided tours

The Bayside Historical Society is welcoming spring with a full slate of April events—from hands-on gardening workshops to live music performances—designed to bring the community together and make the most of the warmer weather.

Located at 208 Totten Avenue in Fort Totten, the society offers a diverse lineup of weekend activities each month, many of which are free or low-cost. Whether you’re looking to dig into the soil or sit back and enjoy local talent, the April calendar offers something for everyone.

Gardening Day at The Castle

The Spring season is the perfect time to put on your gardening gloves and spend some time outside. This free event is perfect for all experience levels, from beginners to experts. Enjoy a morning of beautifying the Historical Society’s grounds while spending time in nature and socializing with others. Gardening tools and supplies will be provided. RSVP here or call 718-352-1548.

Saturday, April 5

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Explore the Rich Tapestry of Greek Music

BHS’s Passport Concert Series continues with a performance by The Kostas Psarros Ensemble. The performance will explore the rich and diverse culture, history, and sounds of Greek music, including folk/traditional music. The event will also showcase how different sounds and cultures influenced Greek music and its rhythms and melodies. Get your ticket here.

Sunday, April 6

3-4:30 p.m.

$10 BHS Members, $15 non-members

Open Sew at The Castle

If you love to sew, embroider, or quilt but would love to do your work with some company, then join BHS’s Open Sew in The Castle Ballroom. The gorgeous space has plenty of natural lighting and an incredible view of Little Neck Bay. Bring your supplies and tools and enjoy an afternoon of comradery whether you are a novice or expert. RSVP here.

Sunday, April 13

1-3 p.m.

$8 BHS members, $10 non-members

Second Sunday Castle Tours

Volunteers and staff at BHS are offering guided tours of The Castle and its present exhibits. The 45-minute tour provides an incredible opportunity to explore the centuries-old building, first built in 1887, and enjoy local history and stunning scenery. The tours are available at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Make your reservation here.

Sunday, April 13

1-3 p.m.

Free with reservation

Afternoon Tea & Music at The Castle

BHS and the Center for the Women of New York are hosting an elegant afternoon in The Castle Ballroom. Indulge in an array of tea sandwiches, sweets, and a vast selection of teas while enjoying live musical performances. Tickets will not be sold at the door, so make sure you reserve your ticket here.

Saturday, May 17

2-4:3 p.m.

$35 for members, $45 for non-members