Bird flu outbreaks spread to more Queens live markets, sparking calls for shutdowns

Advocates are calling for the complete shutdown of these overcrowded and unsanitary animal markets.

The New York State Department of Agriculture confirmed more live animal slaughter markets in Queens have suffered bird flu outbreaks this month, bringing the total number of outbreaks in the borough to eight in just seven weeks.

The outbreaks, which affect thousands of birds, have sparked renewed calls by animal welfare groups and public health advocates for the immediate closure of these markets.

In response, NYCLASS (New York for Care of Animals, a nonprofit animal protection organization), conducted unannounced investigations earlier this month, uncovering unsafe and unsanitary conditions at several live slaughter markets.

These investigations were led by NYCLASS Executive Director Edita Birnkrant, anthrozoologist and bird expert John Di Leonardo and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

“These markets, with thousands of people coming in close contact with highly stressed animals, create the perfect environment for an influenza virus to jump to humans and even potentially reassort with the human seasonal flu, which could lead to a virus of pandemic potential.,” said Dr. Crystal Heath, a veterinarian and public health expert.

Dr. Heath’s warnings were echoed by Birnkrant, who expressed alarm at the lack of action from government officials.

“The alarming surge in bird flu affecting seven wet markets and thousands of birds in just one week validates that there is simply no way to operate wet markets in New York City during a bird flu crisis without endangering public health,” she said.

“Our investigations into four wet markets this week showed the exact same dangerous conditions that are a petri dish for infectious diseases with multiple species of sick birds and other animals stuffed into filthy overcrowded cages while the public walks in and out with no restrictions or safety measures in place.”

The NYCLASS investigations also uncovered disturbing conditions in these markets. Last month, the group released shocking video footage with Council Member Robert Holden, showing hazardous conditions and sickly birds filmed at several live slaughter markets in Queens and Brooklyn.

These markets had been closed for five days due to avian flu outbreaks in February, but once reopened, they were found to be in the same dangerous condition. The video revealed overcrowded cages filled with unhealthy animals, along with biohazards such as chicken feces, blood, feathers, and body parts on the public sidewalks surrounding the markets.

With the recent outbreaks, NYCLASS has once again sounded the alarm over the government’s failure to address the unsafe conditions that continue to pose a major public health threat.

“Testing thirty birds out of possibly hundreds of thousands on individual factory farms and declaring them free of avian influenza, as the recent order by the New York Department of Agriculture asserts, is wildly irresponsible,” said John Di Leonardo, who is also the president of Humane Long Island and Duck Defenders.

“Factory farms keep birds in such overcrowded, filthy conditions that farmers mutilate birds’ beaks and sever their toes in an attempt to have more birds survive to market after experiencing the self-harm and cannibalism caused by keeping birds in such overcrowded and filthy conditions.”

Rachel McCrystal, Executive Director of Woodstock Farm Sanctuary, shared similar concerns while explaining how the sanctuary has rescued many animals directly from live markets in New York City.

Upon examination, she noted that these animals are typically sick, often suffering from bacterial infections, viruses, or other health issues caused by poor conditions, lack of medical attention, and prolonged neglect.

Some animals are so severely affected that they do not survive long after being rescued. To protect the sanctuary, its residents, and staff, strict quarantine protocols are followed to prevent the spread of diseases. These are the same animals being sold in NYC markets, making the situation both unsafe and inhumane.

Curtis Sliwa, who is running in the mayoral elections this year, also spoke out against the lack of government intervention.

“It is clear that the state agencies and city agencies who have warned us of the spread of bird flu in general and especially in the wet markets have not put these wet markets in total lockdown or levied heavy fines against the owners and operators,” he remarked.

“The conditions are inhumane in the wet markets. It can be spread to animals on the outside and now it’s a danger to humans. The lockdown for five days did not work. Now it’s time to shut down the wet markets.”

A new outbreak in Queens this week means the borough holds half of the 16 bird flu cases in New York over the past seven weeks.

The New York Department of Agriculture’s lack of transparency regarding disclosing which markets have sold infected birds only fuels public frustration.

“Governor Hochul should have shut down the markets in February until there was a handle on bird flu, as we called for. Instead, the Governor is allowing bird flu to flourish in poorly regulated slaughterhouses located in densely populated neighborhoods with zero PPE or safety requirements for the public when they enter,” Birnkrant added.

“To make matters worse, the New York Department of Agriculture has a policy of not alerting the public or revealing which slaughter markets had bird flu outbreaks in order to “protect the impacted premise.” Protecting public health and preventing another pandemic seems not to be a concern.”

Despite the mounting concerns, Gov. Hochul or the Department of Agriculture have responded little publicly. Currently, neither agency has committed to closing the markets or revealing the affected locations.

Public health and animal rights groups continue to demand that the markets be shut down until the avian flu crisis is under control and that the state begins informing the public of the locations of the outbreaks.

NYCLASS stated they will continue to call on Hochul to close the markets indefinitely and to end the policy of withholding information from the public.