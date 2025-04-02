Community Board 5 to discuss Dekalb Avenue traffic change at April 9 meeting

Community Board 5 will come together on Wednesday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. for a monthly meeting at Christ the King High School, located at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.

A central focus of this meeting will be a public hearing regarding a proposed traffic change for Dekalb Avenue, which could convert the road to one-way southbound for vehicular traffic.

This change would affect the stretch of Dekalb Avenue from Onderdonk Avenue to Woodward Avenue, primarily due to concerns over truck traffic problems and the narrow width of the roadway.

The public hearing is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:35 p.m. and will offer residents an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the proposed changes. The Board has announced that individual speaking time will be limited to two or three minutes, depending on the number of speakers.

Those who wish to address the Board during the Public Forum must pre-register by calling or emailing the Board office in advance or sign up in person at the podium before the meeting begins. It’s important to note that the number of speakers may be limited, so interested community members are encouraged to register early.

For those who cannot attend the meeting in person, CB5 will livestream the event on YouTube. The link to the live stream is here, and it will also be available for viewing afterward. Additionally, the link to the live stream will be posted on the CB5 homepage.

Following the public hearing, the meeting will continue with a series of important reports and discussions.

The Chairperson’s Report, delivered by Vincent Arcuri, Jr., will include a review of the minutes from the March 12 meeting, updates on current applications for the sale of alcoholic beverages in the area, and a review of any building demolition notices. The Chairperson will also provide an overview of the FY 2025 internal budget for CB5Q.

The District Manager’s Report, given by Gary Giordano, will follow, offering updates on various local matters and services. Committee Reports will cover a wide range of issues, including Education Services, Youth Services, Transportation Services, and Public Transit Services.

The meeting will conclude with a session for old and new business, during which any additional matters can be raised.

Community members are strongly encouraged to attend and participate in this important meeting, as the proposed conversion of Dekalb Avenue could have significant implications for local traffic patterns and the overall flow of the neighborhood.

This is also an opportunity to raise other concerns or discuss community needs with the Board.