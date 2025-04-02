Community groups criticize Sen. Liu for backing Metropolitan Park casino bill

A coalition of community groups in Elmhurst, Flushing, Jackson Heights and Corona has criticized State Sen. John Liu for announcing his plans to introduce a parkland alienation bill in the State Senate that brings the $8 billion Metropolitan Park casino project closer to reality.

Liu announced Sunday that he will introduce Senate legislation to reclassify the 50 acres of asphalt parking lot adjacent to Citi Field from public parkland to commercial property—a necessary step for the Metropolitan Park project.

Liu outlined his intention to introduce the parkland alienation legislation after securing commitments from Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International for Flushing Skypark, a pedestrian and cycling bridge that would span Flushing Creek and connect Downtown Flushing and Willets Point.

However, several community groups have criticized Liu for facilitating the Metropolitan Park development, describing the move as a “betrayal” of the local community.

The “FED-UP” coalition, which held a protest against the Metropolitan Park project two days before Liu’s announcement, opposes the development for several reasons. The coalition cites the need for “public parks, community spaces, and low-income housing.” The coalition also contends that the development will raise prices in the neighborhood, forcing long-term residents out of their homes.

The group accused Liu of aligning with lobby groups rather than representing his own constituents.

“Liu is aligning himself with Cohen’s 14 lobbying firms rather than with his constituents. Liu has invited in a billionaire to prey on his own constituents while displacing working people in Flushing and across Queens,” the group said in a release Monday.

The FED-UP coalition features various groups from Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Corona, and Flushing, including Guardians of Flushing Bay, the Western Queens Community Land Trust, Queens Neighbors United, and Jackson Heights Indivisible.

Guardians of Flushing Bay, for example, is calling on all local residents to lobby their state representatives not to support parkland alienation bills that would facilitate the project.

Meanwhile, the coalition has also criticized Liu for introducing the senate legislation despite State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who represents the district covering the 50-acre parking lot, refusing to do so.

Ramos has regularly refused to introduce a parkland alienation bill in the State Senate and outlined her intention to vote against Liu’s legislation.

“My position has not changed. I cannot support a casino in Corona and am a definitive no on any alienation bill that goes against my neighbors’ wishes,” Ramos said in a statement Monday.

Representatives for Liu said the decision to introduce a parkland alienation bill was based on feedback provided by the local community. They stated that far more local residents supported the project than opposed it. Representatives further noted that all relevant community boards passed supporting resolutions of the project during the ULURP process.

However, several politicians have commended Liu for introducing the legislation, with those in favor of the project pointing to the fact that the $8 billion development will create 23,000 union jobs for the region as well as creating a 25-acre public park. Advocates also pointed out that the Metropolitan Park project includes plans to renovate the Mets-Willets Point subway station and introduce a Queens-specific food hall.

Assembly Member Larinda Hooks, who introduced companion legislation for the project in the State Assembly, praised Liu for introducing the legislation and described Metropolitan Park as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to deliver lasting investment in Queens.

“By reclassifying this underutilized land, we can transform what is currently a parking lot into a 25-acre public park, create 23,000 good-paying union jobs, and bring long-overdue improvements to the MTA Station in the area,” Hooks said in a statement. “This proposal reflects the kind of bold, community-centered planning that Queens families deserve.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, meanwhile, said Metropolitan Park is a “grand slam” for Northwest Queens.

“In a time of growing economic uncertainty, this revolutionary project would create 23,000 good-paying union jobs, unlocking new levels of upward mobility for families across Corona, Flushing and beyond,” Richards said in a statement. “Meanwhile, a nine-figure community improvement fund, a 25-acre park, a Queens-specific food hall that will boost countless local small businesses will generate positive outcomes for generations of area families.”

The New York City Council also voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed zoning text and city map amendments for the Metropolitan Park project last month as part of the ULURP process, approving the changes by 41-2 with three abstentions.

Despite major progress at the city and state level in recent weeks, the Metropolitan Park proposal still hinges on the project winning one of the three downstate casino licenses approved by state legislators. The New York State Gaming Commission will decide who receives the three licenses.

Two of the three downstate licenses are expected to be handed to existing “racinos” – which have slot machines and horse racing but no traditional casino table games – making competition for the final gaming license fierce. Other projects vying for a downstate casino license have outlined proposals at Times Square, Hudson Yards, the United Nations, Coney Island, and the former Trump Links golf course in the Bronx, among other locations.

Representatives of the Metropolitan Park project have previously stated that the development will not proceed unless it wins one of the three downstate licenses.

State officials will award downstate gaming licenses to the three successful projects by the end of 2025.