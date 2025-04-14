Council passes tree care legislation to clarify pruning and removal procedures

Environmentally focused legislation led by Southeast Queens Council Member Nantasha Williams was recently approved by the New York City Council, aiming to make tree care services more transparent and accessible to residents.

On Thursday, April 10, the Council passed Intro. 800 and Intro. 978, two bills sponsored by Williams, representing neighborhoods including Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Queens Village and Jamaica. The legislation enhances public access to information about how the city maintains its street trees and responds to hazardous conditions.

Intro. 800 requires the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation (NYC Parks) to develop and publish criteria for prioritizing tree maintenance. The guidelines must consider several factors, including the potential risk to nearby buildings, whether a fallen tree or branch still poses a danger, and the proximity of damaged trees or limbs to structures. These standards must be made available on the NYC Parks website.

Intro. 978 mandates that the city’s 311 Customer Service Center, in collaboration with NYC Parks, provide residents requesting tree pruning services with online resources. These include a tree inspection map, a tree pruning schedule, and links to relevant NYC Parks pages. The bill also requires 311 to share any available information on volunteer opportunities for residents interested in becoming certified to prune street trees.

Trees play a vital role in urban neighborhoods by providing shade, managing stormwater, improving air quality, and enhancing the appearance of streetscapes. However, when poorly maintained, they can lead to safety concerns, property damage, and confusion over who is responsible for upkeep.

Council Member Williams emphasized that the legislation is designed to increase transparency for residents seeking clear guidance on how the city manages tree care.

“As New Yorkers, we love our trees, but we also know how frustrating it can be to get clear information about when and how they’re being cared for,” said Williams.

“These bills are about transparency and accountability, giving New Yorkers clear standards, clear timelines, and clear communication. Whether it’s a hanging limb after a storm, roots damaging a sidewalk, or just understanding when the trees on your block will be pruned next, this legislation makes it easier to get answers and take action.”

Referring to Int 978, Williams said she understands New Yorkers’ frustrations filling a 311 request for tree prunings and removals. Williams explained that for many residents, the request almost always comes back as a ‘Category C’ and is “essentially the bottom of the priority list—with no real timeline for when help is coming,” she said.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who represents Jackson Heights and Elmhurst in Queens and serves as Chair of the Council’s Committee on Parks and Recreation, said he is proud to partner with Council Member Williams to clarify the tree servicing process.

“New Yorkers deserve better answers when it comes to removing dead trees or pruning overgrown branches scraping their homes. Our neighbors shouldn’t be left wondering if that dead limb is going to crash down on them. They deserve clear information and realistic timelines from the Parks Department, and we’re committed to making that happen,” said Krishnan.

Queens resident Yohannes Bulcha said his efforts to help maintain his neighborhood have not been met with adequate support from NYC Parks and city agencies.

“I sincerely hope that the city and parks department… take concerns seriously and resolve these issues promptly. And I appreciate the City Council’s ongoing efforts to support our community,” he said.