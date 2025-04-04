Catch award-winning pianist Dabin Ryu live at JCAL’s Thursday Night Jazz series

Award winning South Korean jazz pianist Dabin Ryu will take the stage at JCAL this April.

The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL) is inviting music lovers to secure early bird tickets for its next installment of Thursday Night Jazz, set to take place on Thursday, April 10, at 8 p.m.

This month’s featured artist is Dabin Ryu, an award-winning South Korean jazz pianist and composer currently based in New York City. Known for her dynamic performances and improvisational style, Ryu will take the stage at JCAL, located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. in the heart of Downtown Jamaica.

A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Ryu earned a Bachelor of Music (BM) degree before completing her Master of Music (MM) at the Manhattan School of Music. She is currently enrolled in the prestigious Artist Diploma program at The Juilliard School, a highly selective, tuition-free, two-year program designed for exceptionally gifted musicians. The program is tailored for artists pursuing careers as soloists, chamber musicians, or orchestral performers, offering opportunities for intensive mentorship and public performance.

Ryu has performed and recorded alongside some of the most respected names in the jazz world, including Ralph Peterson, David Virelles, Billy Harper, Jonathan Blake, Godwin Louis, Neal Smith, Rodney Jones, and Jaleel Shaw.

JCAL’s Thursday Night Jazz series offers an accessible and intimate live music experience, spotlighting emerging and established jazz artists from New York City and beyond. The series is part of JCAL’s broader mission to bring high-quality arts programming to Southeast Queens.

Tickets for the performance are available online. Tickets are $10 each, or take advantage of the early bird special: two for the price of one—just $5 per ticket when purchasing two. Early reservations are recommended due to limited seating.

For more information on upcoming events at JCAL, visit jcal.org.