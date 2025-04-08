Duck Donuts to open College Point location, offering free donuts for a year to first guest in line

Duck Donuts, the national franchise known for its warm, made-to-order donuts, will open its first College Point location on Saturday, April 12, at 7 a.m., with a special giveaway for early visitors.

The new shop, located in the Whitepoint Shopping Center at 132-27 14th Ave., will reward the first customer in line with a year’s worth of free donuts—one dozen per month—and offer prizes to the next 50 guests.

The shop is owned and operated by Queens natives Brandon Molina, Christopher Molina, and Julio Caceda, who say they are eager to share the family-friendly experience and creative donut combinations with their home borough.

“We are committed to serving warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts that will deliver happiness and smiles to our community,” said co-owner Christopher Molina. “We want to share our experience, family and friends with you, and we are looking forward to serving our community with the love and support that has led us to where we are today.”

The 1,650-square-foot shop features Duck Donuts’ reimagined interior concept, with a refreshed take on its beach-inspired design and an emphasis on enhancing the customer experience. In addition to customizable donuts, the store will offer donut sundaes, breakfast sandwiches on donuts, signature coffee blends, milkshakes, and retail items.

To celebrate its grand opening, the College Point location will also participate in the company’s Quack Gives Back program, which supports local nonprofit organizations. A portion of proceeds from opening day will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Metro New York and Western New York, which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.

Duck Donuts will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with customers invited to place orders in-store or follow updates on the Duck Donuts College Point Facebook page. Guests can also join the brand’s QuackChat text messaging program by texting DOZEN to 50282, which comes with a free donut offer and mobile wallet access.

Founded in 2007 in Duck, North Carolina, Duck Donuts has grown to more than 150 locations across 26 U.S. states and internationally. Customers at Duck Donuts can craft their own sweet creations by mixing and matching a wide range of coatings, toppings, and drizzles. From classic picks like chocolate icing with rainbow sprinkles to bold choices like maple crispy bacon. Adding to the experience, the shop features a viewing area where guests—both kids and adults—can watch their donuts being made fresh right before their eyes.