E-waste recycling event coming to Queens Botanical Garden this Sunday

Councilmember Sandra Ung hosted an e-waste recycling event with the Lower East Side Ecology Center at Queens Botanical Garden last November.

Council Member Sandra Ung is teaming up with government colleagues and environmental partners to host an e-waste recycling event this Sunday, April 13. The event will offer Queens residents a safe and legal way to dispose of their old electronics.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Queens Botanical Garden, located on Crommelin Street between Blossom Avenue and Saull Street in Flushing. It will be held rain or shine and is being organized in partnership with the Lower East Side Ecology Center and Queens Botanical Garden.

“I am excited to announce our upcoming e-waste recycling event, where residents can bring their unwanted electronic items for safe disposal and recycling,” said Ung. “It is actually illegal to throw out electronics with your regular trash here in New York City. Not only can it result in fines, but it’s also extremely harmful to the environment.”

Ung emphasized that electronics in landfills release toxic chemicals and pollutants that can leach into soil and water, posing serious health and environmental risks. She urged community members to participate in keeping the neighborhood “clean, green, and safe.”

The event is supported by several elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, State Senator John Liu, and Assembly Member Nily Rozic, all of whom highlighted the ecological dangers of improper e-waste disposal.

“Electronic waste contains toxic substances and heavy metals that, when improperly disposed of, can cause severe harm to our environment and the health and well-being of our community,” said Liu. “By responsibly recycling these materials, we ensure valuable raw materials are reused and prevent pollution.”

“Improper disposal of electronic waste overburdens landfills, hurts our ecosystem and damages public health,” added Rozic. “I am proud to partner once again with Council Member Ung and others to support sustainability in our neighborhoods.”

Meng, a longtime advocate for environmental protection, also encouraged Queens residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Recycling e-waste is critical to the environment and the ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Meng. “I am pleased to once again partner with my colleagues on this event.”

Accepted items include working and non-working computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, televisions, VCRs, DVD players, phones, printers, scanners, audiovisual equipment, cables and other personal devices. A full list of accepted materials is available at lesecologycenter.org.

Christine Datz-Romero, executive director of the Lower East Side Ecology Center, stressed the importance of community participation.

“Recycling these items is important because of the multitude of hazardous materials contained in these devices,” she said. “It is also illegal in New York State to dispose of electronics in the regular trash.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, electronic waste makes up only 2 % of landfill volume but contributes to 70 % of the toxins found in landfills.

A similar e-waste recycling event hosted by Ung last November drew 117 participants and successfully diverted more than 6,000 pounds of electronic waste from local landfills. Organizers hope to surpass that number this weekend.