The Easter Bunny is gearing up to hop all over Queens this April, bringing a basketful of springtime fun for families across the borough. From egg hunts and festive meet-and-greets to photo ops and themed celebrations, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the season. Below is just a sampling of the many Easter events happening in Queens—so grab your bunny ears and baskets and get ready to dive into the holiday spirit.

Spring Egg Hunt

Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. is hosting a Spring egg hunt at Borough Hall. All are welcome to stop by and enjoy this free event, which will include treats, prizes, surprises, and more Easter fun at this family-friendly event for all ages to enjoy.

Saturday, April 5, 12 p.m.

Outside Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall

120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens

Click here to RSVP

Green Meadows Farm Easter Egg Hunt

Green Meadows Farm is hosting a month’s worth of Easter fun every weekend in April at Alley Pond Park. Join in on fun activities, from a kids’ Easter egg hunt to family photos with Whiskers the Easter Bunny, meeting adorable farm animals and sweet baby bunnies, and much more. Admission is $14 for ages two and up, and it’s best to reserve tickets in advance.

April 5,6,12,13,18,19 & 20 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Alley Pond Park

Union Tpke, Oakland Gardens

greenmeadowsfarmny.com

Meet and Greet with the Easter Bunny

Two The Moon is hosting an event of Easter-filled fun, including a special meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny and fun activities like decorating Easter eggs and sensory play. The event costs $30 per child and $20 per sibling and coffee and snacks with be served. Pre-register your child on their website.

Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m.

Two The Moon

52-06 2nd St., LIC

twothemoonlic.com

Renew Queens Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Renew Queens and Wellspring Church NYC are working together for an egg-tastic cause with their Annual egg hunt and Festival in Long Island City. This fun and free event has carnival games, live entertainment, age-specific egg hunts, and more Easter fun for families. Tickets or registration is not required for the festival; however, children participating in the egg hunt must preregister for the event. Go to their website to register.

Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Gantry Park (near the gantries)

4-44 47th Rd., LIC

queenseasterfestival.com

NBCA Presents: Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Get into the Easter spirit at this event, which includes a free photo op with the Easter Bunny and a free Easter egg hunt and candy for kids ages 3-7 and 8-10. The community gathering also includes a petting zoo, raffles and prizes, music, and prize baskets. The event coordinators ask guests to bring one canned or boxed non-perishable food item per child to donate to the food pantry at St. Kevin Church. Please bring your own basket to collect eggs.

Sunday, April 19 12-2 p.m.

Bayside Fields

Clearview Expy. and 29th Ave.

northwestbaysidecivic.com

Kids Easter Party and Egg Hunt

Come and party with the Easter Bunny and his friends at this annual kids Easter party at Bohemian Hall. The event is filled with tons of fun activities, from face painting, arts and crafts, bunny petting and feeding time, a special meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, an Easter egg hunt, and more. Tickets cost $44 for kids and $35 for adults. Buy your ticket online in advance.

April 20, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden

29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

bohemianhall.com

Photos with the Easter Bunny at Queens Center

Hop over to Queens Center to snap a picture with the Easter Bunny! From April 4 to April 19, families can enjoy a festive photo experience on Level 3 near Champs. Special themed days include “Bunny Cares” on April 6 and “Pet Night” on April 7. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

April 4–19 Monday–Friday: 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Queens Center Mall

90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst

shopqueenscenter.com/BunnyPhotos