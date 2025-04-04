Local entrepreneur expands network of educational child care centers in Queens and Long Island

A New York entrepreneur has expanded her role in the early childhood education field by acquiring two new childcare centers, bringing her total to three locations serving families across Queens and Long Island.

Emily Zaghi, a certified public accountant turned early childhood education entrepreneur, has become the owner and operator of three Kiddie Academy franchise locations across Queens and Nassau County, following the recent acquisition of two new centers in Whitestone and Flushing.

Zaghi expanded her portfolio in October 2024 by purchasing the Kiddie Academy of Whitestone and Kiddie Academy of Flushing, assuming ownership after the retirement of the previous franchisee. She had previously acquired the Kiddie Academy of Floral Park in 2023, and now serves more than 600 children and employs 155 educators across the three sites.

“I truly believe in the importance of having high-quality educational child care available to all working families, which was why I purchased Kiddie Academy of Floral Park in 2023,” Zaghi said. “When the opportunity presented itself to become a multi-unit Kiddie Academy owner, I jumped at the chance to expand our impact.”

Each academy provides full—and part-time educational child care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Kiddie Academy of Whitestone, located at 705 152nd St., is a three-level facility featuring a spacious indoor play area. Kiddie Academy of Flushing, located at 33-25 Parsons Blvd., operates in a modern building just over a decade old. The Floral Park center, located at 339 Jericho Turnpike, has been under Zaghi’s management since early 2023.

A mother of three, Zaghi brings a personal connection to the business—her youngest daughter currently attends Kiddie Academy. She previously worked in asset management tax before deciding to transition into early childhood education, combining her financial expertise with a strong passion for child development.

“Having been born and raised in Great Neck, I know Long Island and Queens well and am enthusiastic about being involved with and giving back to these communities,” she said.

Zaghi also emphasized the importance of accessibility, noting that her Academies collaborate with the New York City Department of Education and local school districts to provide before- and after-school programs and accept childcare vouchers for eligible families.

Kiddie Academy blends academics with social-emotional learning through its proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum. The Academies provide full-day and part-time care options, as well as before- and after-school programs, depending on the location. Tuition rates vary by age group and location. More information can be found at kiddieacademy.com.