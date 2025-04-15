Fatal stabbing near Corona’s Junction Blvd. station early Monday leads to arrest: NYPD

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man outside a Corona subway station early Monday morning, police announced Tuesday.

Authorities allege Nelson Torres, 33, of North Corona, knifed Anderson Archila-Martinez, 22, of Spring Valley, NY, at around 12:47 a.m. on April 14, near the steps of the Junction Boulevard 7 train station.

Responding officers found Archila-Martinez with a stab wound to the abdomen. EMS transported the 22-year-old to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

While multiple reports suggested the incident stemmed from a dispute over a bicycle, the NYPD has not confirmed a motive.

Police said Torres was initially taken into custody as a person of interest; following an investigation, he was formally charged Monday afternoon with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrest was processed within the confines of the 115th Precinct at approximately 3:40 p.m.

According to police sources, Torres allegedly has two prior arrests — one for resisting arrest in October 2024 and another related to an unreasonable noise complaint in 2017.

The April 14 stabbing is the third homicide recorded this year in the 115th Precinct, according to the latest NYPD statistics. Citywide, murders are down 30.6% compared to the same period last year, with 68 reported so far in 2025, down from 98 during the same time in 2024.