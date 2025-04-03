Queens Bully in Forest Hills isn’t just a gastropub—it’s a celebration of Queens culture served on a plate.

Located at 113-30 Queens Blvd., this neighborhood favorite has built a loyal following with its globally inspired menu, creative weekly specials, and lively events. As it nears its eighth anniversary this July, Queens Bully continues to bring people together with bold flavors, good vibes, and a whole lot of local pride.

“The goal behind opening up Queens Bully was to make it something that Queens natives and people who are not from Queens can come and experience and be proud of,” said one of the restaurant’s owners, Rohan Aggarwal.

Growing up, Aggarwal watched his father operate several Indian restaurants across Queens, including one located in the very space where Queens Bully now stands. After the location sat vacant for a few years following his father’s closure, Aggarwal was inspired to use his own experience in the restaurant industry—shaped by years of working alongside his father—to bring a new vision to life: a place that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of Queens through bold, flavorful cuisine.

Aggarwal partnered with his childhood friend and fellow Queens native, Suraj Patal, to bring the concept to life. The duo named the restaurant “Queens Bully” as a playful tribute to the nickname they and their friends used for Queens Boulevard during their youth.

“I wanted to do something that showcased the diversity of Queens via our flavors,” said Aggarwal. “There are so many intense flavors here in Queens, and so many ethnicities are here. Our goal was to really show off how great Queens is.”

From the start, Queens Bully aimed to fill a gap in the borough’s dining scene by offering a high-quality barbecue experience the partners felt was missing. Their vision was to create a gastropub serving progressive pub fare—dishes thoughtfully crafted to pair with cocktails, beer, or wine—while showcasing the diverse flavors and culinary traditions that make Queens one of the most culturally rich places in the world.

Some of their menu items include a giant pretzel, a popular German treat with New York everything bagel seasoning on it. Their wings have flavors from all over the world, including Garlic Parmesan, inspired by Italy, butter chicken, inspired by the famous Indian dish, and Gochujang wings, a popular Korean flavor. Another delicious item is their char-grilled oysters, which were inspired by Aggarwal’s travels to New Orleans. Their menu includes a range of appetizers, flatbreads, and entrees that highlight flavors from different backgrounds.

“Our menu touches on different ethnicities and cuisines, and we take different flavors and put a New York spin to it,” said Aggarwal.

The space has a list of weekly specials that make any day of the week a special occasion, including 50% off their food menu on Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, trivia nights on Wednesdays including half off their appetizers, happy hour all night on Thursdays, and boozy brunch Fridays through Sundays. The specials offer a great way to bring people together while staying budget-friendly, especially for days when people are less inclined to meet up with friends, like at the start of the work week.

“I feel like Mondays are one of those days that people really don’t want to go out and spend money, so we might as well make it convenient for them,” said Aggarwal.

The restaurant’s next big event will be Easter Sunday when families can go to the restaurant and enjoy a special day with loved ones and great food. According to Aggarwal, the Easter Bunny may also stop by Queens Bully that day; however, their event for the holiday is still in the works.

“Our goal is to keep doing things from Queens and making sure that we’re doing something for the community,” said Aggarwal.