Francis Lewis Park in Whitestone reopens with $2M in upgrades and restored veterans memorial

By QNS News Team Posted on
DA9_1756_040425 Francis Lewis
Upgraded Francis Lewis Park plaza opens with improved accessibility and waterfront views.
Photo Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila

New seating, game tables, accessible walkways and a restored memorial flagpole now greet visitors at Francis Lewis Park, following a $2 million reconstruction project celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 4.

The project, funded by the New York City Council, focused on revitalizing the park’s entry plaza at 3rd Avenue and the seating area surrounding its memorial flagpole. Officials from NYC Parks were joined by members of the community to mark the occasion.

NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.Photo Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila

“Francis Lewis Park is a cherished green space with breathtaking waterfront views, and we’re thrilled to celebrate its revitalization,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “With new seating, upgraded pathways, and a restored memorial flagpole, this project enhances accessibility and creates a more welcoming space for the community to gather, relax, and enjoy the beauty of Queens’ shoreline.”

Photo Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila
Photo Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila

The reconstruction included the installation of bluestone pavement, new benches, game tables with chairs, and the complete restoration of the flagpole, which now features a granite-clad base. A newly reconstructed asphalt pathway connects the plazas and is lined with additional seating overlooking the East River and Whitestone Bridge.

Local leaders and community members emphasized the park’s significance as both a recreational area and a tribute to veterans.

Annemarie Vallone, widow of former City Councilmember Paul Vallone.Photo Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila

“Paul loved this park, and our family is honored to see the flagpole fully restored,” said Annemarie Vallone, widow of former City Council Member Paul Vallone. “He always believed parks were the heart of a neighborhood.”

The Friends of Francis Lewis Park, a local volunteer group, has long advocated for the enhancements.

Friends of Francis Lewis Park co-president Dorian Mecir.Photo Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila

“Our goal has always been to make this park as beautiful and accessible as possible,” said co-president Dorian Mecir. “This plaza project is a major step forward.”

Francis Lewis Park has seen a series of significant improvements over the past few decades. Most recently, in July 2024, a shaded, full-sized pickleball court was added to an underutilized section of the park, providing a new recreational option for residents of all ages.

The pickleball court was added in 2024. Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila

The park, located at 3rd Avenue and 147th Street in Whitestone, is named for Francis Lewis, a Queens resident and signer of the Declaration of Independence. It opened in 1937 and has since served as a central gathering spot for community events, memorial ceremonies and waterfront recreation.

 

About the Author

Czarinna Andres

I am the Editor-in-Chief for Schneps Media’s Queens publications including The Queens Courier, TimesLedger, Ridgewood Times, BORO magazine, and digital platforms QNS and Queens Post. I love all things Queens and I’m always looking to highlight the voices and stories that shape the borough. Reach me at candres@schnepsmedia.com.

