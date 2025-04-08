Francis Lewis Park in Whitestone reopens with $2M in upgrades and restored veterans memorial

New seating, game tables, accessible walkways and a restored memorial flagpole now greet visitors at Francis Lewis Park, following a $2 million reconstruction project celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 4.

The project, funded by the New York City Council, focused on revitalizing the park’s entry plaza at 3rd Avenue and the seating area surrounding its memorial flagpole. Officials from NYC Parks were joined by members of the community to mark the occasion.

“Francis Lewis Park is a cherished green space with breathtaking waterfront views, and we’re thrilled to celebrate its revitalization,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “With new seating, upgraded pathways, and a restored memorial flagpole, this project enhances accessibility and creates a more welcoming space for the community to gather, relax, and enjoy the beauty of Queens’ shoreline.”

The reconstruction included the installation of bluestone pavement, new benches, game tables with chairs, and the complete restoration of the flagpole, which now features a granite-clad base. A newly reconstructed asphalt pathway connects the plazas and is lined with additional seating overlooking the East River and Whitestone Bridge.

Local leaders and community members emphasized the park’s significance as both a recreational area and a tribute to veterans.

“Paul loved this park, and our family is honored to see the flagpole fully restored,” said Annemarie Vallone, widow of former City Council Member Paul Vallone. “He always believed parks were the heart of a neighborhood.”

The Friends of Francis Lewis Park, a local volunteer group, has long advocated for the enhancements.

“Our goal has always been to make this park as beautiful and accessible as possible,” said co-president Dorian Mecir. “This plaza project is a major step forward.”

Francis Lewis Park has seen a series of significant improvements over the past few decades. Most recently, in July 2024, a shaded, full-sized pickleball court was added to an underutilized section of the park, providing a new recreational option for residents of all ages.

The park, located at 3rd Avenue and 147th Street in Whitestone, is named for Francis Lewis, a Queens resident and signer of the Declaration of Independence. It opened in 1937 and has since served as a central gathering spot for community events, memorial ceremonies and waterfront recreation.