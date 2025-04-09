Glendale senior reported missing by NYPD was safe all along, LIJ Forest Hills Hospital says

Glendale resident Antoni Bien, 70, reported missing last week, is safe and has been at Highland Rehabilitation in Jamaica.

The 70-year-old Glendale man who was reported missing by the NYPD on Friday after he was last seen at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital on March 14, was never actually missing, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Antoni Bien is not only safe; he will soon be reunited with his daughter, Monika Bien, who lives in Poland and is in the process of traveling back to Queens at his adult care facility in Jamaica.

“We’re grateful to share that Mr. Bien has been safe and receiving care this entire time at a facility that he was transitioned to last month,” said a spokesperson for Long Island Jewish Forest Hills. “We recently spoke with his daughter and grandson in Poland, and we are so glad that they will soon be together again. Unfortunately, our hospital was never contacted during the search—had we been included, we may have been able to assist sooner.”

Council Member Robert Holden, who had appealed for the public’s help in finding Bien, took to social media with the positive news on Tuesday.

“I’m relieved and happy to share that Antoni Bien has been found and is safe,” Holden wrote. “My office, in coordination with the Polish Consulate, is in contact with the family.”

I’m relieved and happy to share that Mr. Antoni Bien has been found and is safe. My office, in coordination with the Polish Consulate, is in contact with his family.



Grateful to all who shared information—your help made a real difference. pic.twitter.com/h5HMOcgEGX — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) April 8, 2025

The hospital spokesperson could not share personal information about the patient.

“This entire community rallied with care and urgency for someone they believed needed help. That speaks volumes about the kind of people who live here in Queens,” the spokesperson added. “We are always here as a resource for our community. Even simply being available to answer questions, we remain committed to the health and well-being of every individual and every family who turns to us. We’re relieved by the outcome and thankful for the community’s care.”

An NYPD spokesman confirmed on Tuesday night that Bien is safe and had been located at the Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Jamaica where he has been since he was discharged from the hospital.