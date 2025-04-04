Jamaica man pleads guilty to sex trafficking a teenager and weapons charges: DA

Troy Siddons faces up to 14 years in prison for sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl he met at a party and later coerced her to engage in sex acts at Queens hotels.

A Southeast Queens man admitted he paid a 14-year-old girl for sex and later coerced her to engage in sex acts with paying customers so she could pay off a purported debt to him.

Troy Siddons, 41, of 127th Avenue in Jamaica, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Queens Supreme Court to sex trafficking and criminal possession of a weapon and faces up to 14 years in prison at sentencing.

According to the charges, Siddoms met the 14-year-old victim at a party on Jan. 16, 2022, and the two exchanged phone numbers. Siddons then met the girl at the Van Wyck Hotel, where he paid her for sex. On a second occasion, Siddons met with the teen at the Best Western hotel, where he “purchased” the victim, held the girl against her will, and told her she owed him $300.

Siddons forced the teen to have sex with paying customers during encounters he arranged and kept the proceeds from the illicit acts after his associates collected the cash. Siddons refused to let the girl leave and also refused to provide medical care for her when she complained of being in tremendous pain due to the illicit sex acts. The victim was rescued by the NYPD on Jan. 23, 2022, from a house in Brooklyn, where she was forced to reside with associates of Siddons.

A court-authorized search warrant executed on Siddons’ Jamaica residence on Sept. 27, 2022, resulted in police finding two loaded and operable firearms, along with a bullet-resistant vest, from the defendant’s bedroom.

“Preying on the vulnerabilities of others — particularly children — is atrocious and will not be tolerated in Queens County,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Sex trafficking is modern-day slavery, and my office is dedicated to bringing abusers to justice and helping survivors recover from the incredible trauma they have endured.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone indicated that he will sentence Siddons to seven to 14 years in prison on the sex trafficking charge and 3 ½ to seven years on the gun charge, to run concurrently. Sentencing will take place on June 2.

“This defendant exploited a teenager to line his own pockets, and with this guilty plea, he will be incarcerated for his criminal actions,” Katz said.

Siddons will also be required to register as a sex offender following his release.