LaGuardia crowned North America’s top airport for domestic and short-haul travel

LaGuardia Airport was named Best Regional Airport in North America by Skytrax during the 2025 World Airport Awards in Madrid.

LaGuardia Airport has officially shed its former reputation, earning the title of Best Airport in North America for domestic and short-haul international flights, according to Skytrax, the global authority on airport rankings. The award was announced at the 2025 World Airport Awards ceremony, held during the Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid, Spain.

The recognition marks a significant milestone in LaGuardia’s sweeping $8 billion redevelopment, which began in 2016 and was substantially completed in 2022. The transformation included the construction of entirely new terminals, including Terminal B and Terminal C, developed in partnership with LaGuardia Gateway Partners and Delta Air Lines.

“A decade ago, the suggestion that LaGuardia Airport would one day be recognized on the world stage as the best regional airport in North America would have been laughable,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “But the Port Authority and our private partners have built what we promised – a world-class airport, with inspiring architecture, public art, iconic concessions and state-of-the-art technology that has propelled LaGuardia from worst to best in the nation in the eyes of the critics and passengers alike.”

Skytrax, widely regarded as the premier source of global airport quality ratings, conducts the world’s largest annual airport passenger satisfaction survey. Its rankings are based on feedback from travelers representing over 100 nationalities, evaluating more than 565 airports between August 2024 and February 2025. The survey covers all aspects of airport service, from check-in and security to facilities, dining, and departure gates.

“This prestigious award from Skytrax is another affirmation of the hard work and extraordinary vision that the Port Authority and our partners have invested to reimagine what LaGuardia Airport could be,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “We are no longer imagining what our airports can become – we are realizing our goal to create world-class airports across our region.”

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted praised LaGuardia’s decade-long turnaround, saying, “LaGuardia Airport’s evolution over the past decade is nothing short of extraordinary. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work invested in elevating the airport’s standards, and Terminal B, in particular, has become a model for regional airports not just in North America, but globally.”

Suzette Noble, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners—the private entity behind the development and management of Terminal B—said the recognition validates years of collaborative effort. “Alongside the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Delta Airlines, we have transformed LaGuardia into the country’s top airport and this latest distinction underlines our shared commitment to delivering seamless and exceptional guest experiences from curb to gate.”

Delta Air Lines also played a key role in LaGuardia’s modernization through the development of the new 1.3 million-square-foot Terminal C, which opened in 2024 and features 38 gates, state-of-the-art design, and high-end amenities.

“The recognition of LaGuardia by Skytrax is a significant honor,” said Ryan Marzullo, Delta’s managing director of New York corporate real estate. “Delta is proud to have played a pivotal role in the reconstruction of our home at LaGuardia – Terminal C – in collaboration with The Port Authority and LaGuardia Gateway Partners.”

The award for Best Regional Airport in North America joins a growing list of accolades for LaGuardia. Terminal B recently received its second consecutive 5-star rating from Skytrax, making it—along with Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal A—the only terminals in North America with such a distinction. Additional honors for LaGuardia include the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide’s title of nation’s best airport and multiple Airport Service Quality Awards for best in its size class.

LaGuardia’s overhaul was part of a broader $30 billion regional transformation led by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which also includes massive improvements at JFK and Newark Liberty airports. More than two-thirds of LaGuardia’s redevelopment was privately financed through partnerships and passenger fees.

Notable elements of LaGuardia’s transformation include the opening of a new parking garage in 2018, the arrivals and departures hall at Terminal B in 2020, and a series of architectural and civic design awards. The terminals have also been recognized for sustainability with LEED Gold certifications and accessibility with the Rick Hansen Foundation’s Gold rating.

“This world-class airport is integral to our enduring commitment to New York,” Marzullo added, “underscoring our dedication to serving and supporting this region.”