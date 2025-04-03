Metropolitan Park casino team unveils plan for 450-unit affordable housing complex in Corona

Renderings for a new affordable housing development in Corona proposed by the team behind Metropolitan Park.

The team behind the proposed $8 billion Metropolitan Park casino project has announced a new partnership aiming to create hundreds of long-term affordable housing in Corona.

Queens Future, an LLC formed as part of Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International’s push for the Metropolitan Park casino development, and New York-based developer Slate Property Group LLC aims to deliver an affordable housing project consisting of more than 450 units at an existing surface-level parking lot at 54-19 100th St.

The proposed affordable housing development features a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will come into effect as long as the Metropolitan Park project receives one of the three downstate gaming licenses slated to be awarded by the New York Gaming Commission by the end of 2025.

The affordable housing development includes plans for units with long-term affordability spanning at least 60 years, community space, and on-site parking for residents. It also outlines plans for a new and improved outdoor area and children’s playground for residents in surrounding buildings.

Metropolitan Park officials said the units would be 100% affordable and available across a wide range of incomes, with a significant number of units marked as “deeply affordable.”

Officials also stated that the development would create opportunities for local and diverse hiring during the construction stage, benefitting underrepresented groups such as communities of color and women.

The project is part of the Metropolitan Park team’s $1 billion commitment to improving quality of life and support economic revitalization of the area surrounding the Metropolitan Park development.

The $8 billion proposal, if approved, would transform a 50-acre asphalt parking lot adjacent to Citi Field into a hotel and casino complex while also introducing a new 25-acre public park, Queens-inspired food hall and significant improvements to the Mets-Willets Point subway station.

Metropolitan Park would also set $163 million aside to provide grants to organizations and non-profits serving the surrounding communities.

Queens Future will provide funding to a yet-to-be-named local non-profit organization that will work alongside Slate to manage the affordable housing complex in Corona.

Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International, said the proposed affordable housing development highlights Metropolitan Park’s commitment to addressing the affordable housing crisis and fostering local economic opportunities.

“Hard Rock and our partners are dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents in Queens through thoughtful development that integrates community needs,” Allen said in a statement.

Cohen, meanwhile, said Metropolitan Park has been a “Queens-focused” project since Day One, specifically focused on addressing community priorities and economic needs.

“In addition to creating 23,000 good-paying local jobs, we have been committed to working with local community organizations to improve the quality of life for our neighbors,” Cohen said.

The Metropolitan Park project has made significant and necessary progress at the city and state levels in recent weeks.

Although the proposed development area is an asphalt parking lot, it is legally designated as city parkland, meaning zoning text and city map amendments were required before the project could proceed. The city recently approved both amendments, with the project completing the ULURP process following a 41-2 City Council vote on March 13.

Separately, the project required parkland alienation legislation to be introduced in both houses of the state legislature. State Sen. John Liu and Assembly Member Larinda Hooks recently announced their intention to introduce the necessary legislation in their respective chambers.

However, several community groups have voiced opposition to the proposed casino, and State Sen. Jessica Ramos—whose district includes the area for the Metropolitan Park development—has consistently declined to introduce the parkland alienation bill. Ramos has also indicated she plans to vote against Liu’s legislation.

A spokesperson for Liu said the senator’s decision to move forward with the bill was informed by feedback from the community, adding that a significantly larger number of local residents expressed support for the project than those who opposed it.

The spokesperson also noted that all relevant community boards approved resolutions backing the project during the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) process.