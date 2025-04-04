Honoring Unsung Heroes: Surviving military spouses honored at Queens Borough Hall for Gold Star Spouses Day

The office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards hosted the second annual Gold Star Spouses Day at Queens Borough Hall on Thursday, April 3.

Surviving spouses of fallen service members were honored at the annual Gold Star Spouses Day ceremony on Thursday, April 3, held at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

The ceremony, hosted by the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, recognized the resilience and sacrifice of members of Gold Star Wives of America Inc. Among those in attendance were Mayor Eric Adams and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, who joined military families and veterans in honoring the surviving spouses of fallen service members.

The program featured a solemn flag ceremony performed by Aviation High School’s Air Force JROTC, followed by an invocation delivered by retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Blossom Ferguson.

After the flag ceremony, Mayor Adams presented Gold Star Spouses Tanya L. Wilson-Thomas, GSW’s national secretary, and Abigail Curry with a city-wide proclamation. Adams said the proclamation honored the work of the New York City Department of Veterans Services and recognized Gold Star Spouses as allies in the city’s mission to support veterans.

Adams spoke briefly on the relationship between those serving the armed forces and their loved ones. “There are oftentimes we see men and women who serve in the armed forces, but their loved ones serve with them. Their loved ones have to really deal with having a loved one or family member that’s away from their family during their time in service,” he said.

Richards gave a solemn speech to attendees, highlighting the importance of recognizing Gold Star Spouses and all the family members of military service members as unsung heroes.

“We wanted to be here because you have sacrificed a great deal… you all are courageous individuals that have suffered in many ways due to the loss of your spouses as a result of their service in the U.S. Armed Forces,” Richards said. “I cannot imagine the pain and grief you must have felt when you were told your spouse had given his or her life in service to our country and would never be back home again,” he said.

The borough president added that the Gold Star Spouses’ perseverance in keeping their spouses’ memories alive was inspirational to all.

Richards then presented and proclaimed on behalf of the Queens Borough President, recognizing April 5th as Gold Star Spouses Day. Queens Borough Hall will raise the Gold Star Flag this month to honor Gold Star Spouses and their fallen family members.

Neil Jordan, a retired Army First Seargent, recited a poem reflecting the sacrifices of soldiers declared Prisoners of War(POW) and Missing in Action (MIA). He referenced a table set in the room with a rose, lemon wedge, and a candle, representing that these soldiers will always have a “seat at the table.”

“The single red rose displayed in a vase reminds us of the families and loved ones of our comrades in arms, that keep the faith awaiting their return, remember…The candle is lit, symbolizing the upward reach of the incomparable spirit; remember, the slice of lemon on the bread plate is a reminder of their bitter plate; remember,” Moore said.

Katz left the audience with some parting words, paying tribute to the family members of veterans.

“I wanted to make sure that they know that there is an entire country behind them, Katz said. “ There’s a responsibility to those men and women who go overseas and fight and those that keep order across the world for the United States of America, and sacrifices they have made.

“There is a responsibility to service them when they come home, to make sure that there is adequate care, leadership, and mentorship so that my generation never forgets the generation that comes after them. But there is also a responsibility and dedication to the families they leave behind,” Katz said.

The ceremony ended with a rendition of “Taps” played on the bugle by Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Staff Officer Louis DiLeo.