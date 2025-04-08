Nine injured in South Richmond Hill crash involving MTA bus and SUV: NYPD

A 79-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer in South Richmond Hill swerved to miss a Q10bus and slammed into a bus shelter, injuring four pedestrians. A total of nine people were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating a chain-reaction crash in South Richmond Hill involving an MTA bus that left nine bystanders injured on the night of Thursday, April 3.

Police from the 106th Precinct in South Ozone Park responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle collision at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 79-year-old woman was driving a gold Ford Explorer, and while executing a left turn from Liberty Avenue onto Lefferts Boulevard she suddenly swerved to avoid striking the rear of a stopped MTA Q10 bus and jumped the curb, colliding with a bus shelter and struck the side of the bus.

In total, nine people sustained minor injuries in the crash, including four pedestrians at the bus stop: an 18-year-old girl, two 66-year-old women, and a 70-year-old female. A 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old man sustained minor injuries while on the bus, and three others, including the driver of the Explorer, a 78-year-old female, and a 69-year-old woman sustained minor injuries inside her vehicle.

EMS responded to the scene and transported all nine to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests, police said Monday, adding the investigation remains ongoing.