Northwell Health-GoHealth relocates Forest Hills urgent care to Rego Park

Northwell Health and GoHealth leaders cut the ribbon at the grand opening of their new Rego Park urgent care center on April 1.

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has relocated its flagship Queens center to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Rego Park.

The new 2,868-square-foot center, which opened April 1 on the lower level of Trylon Tower at 98-81 Queens Blvd., replaces the original Forest Hills location on 68th Avenue. It sits just a half-mile from the Northwell Health medical center in Rego Park and within walking distance of the previous site, bringing services closer to approximately 10,000 more local residents.

“Our first center in Forest Hills at 68th is where we began, so while it holds a special place in our community, we can serve more people by moving just minutes away,” said Dr. Neal Shipley, medical director for Northwell Health-GoHealth. “Now, 10,000 more people live within a half mile of the expert, on-demand care for minor injuries or illnesses at the new Rego Park center and the existing Forest Hills at 71st Street location.”

Northwell Health-GoHealth, which opened its first urgent care in Forest Hills more than a decade ago, now operates 61 centers across New York City, Long Island and Westchester County. It was recently named “Best of the Boro” by Queens residents for the fifth consecutive year.

The new center offers the same services Queens residents have come to rely on, including treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, on-site X-rays, and testing for COVID-19, flu, and RSV. It also provides confidential STI screenings and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention and serves as a cost-effective alternative to emergency room visits.

“Our newly relocated urgent care in Rego Park is yet another example of Northwell Health’s commitment of expanding care by making it more accessible to where patients work,” said Adam Boll, PA, senior vice president of Strategic Business Initiatives at Northwell Health. “This smart approach of examining surrounding neighborhoods to see where the best utilization resides reinforces Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care’s longstanding commitment to providing convenient access to urgent care across the New York Metropolitan area.”

The new Rego Park location is open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight, including holidays. Walk-ins are welcome, and patients can also save a spot and pre-register online. More information is available at gohealthuc.com/northwell.