Op-ed: Reckless budget cuts will harm Queens families

As a small business owner for over 23 years, dealing with clients, making deliveries and balancing the books, it became very clear early on in my career that I needed to be efficient with my time and money. Efficiency in operating a small business means knowing how much to spend on a service, hiring the right people to help with the day-to-day and most importantly, knowing when to cut back on spending.

In recent months, however, it has become evident that efficiency has taken on a new, more reckless meaning as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to axe vital services from the federal government. These cuts from DOGE have recklessly limited the vital federal resources made available for the most crucial services, preventing New Yorkers from accessing education, healthcare, and overall support.

Last month, the federal government moved to shut down and drastically limit the Department of Education, creating what they believe are better state-controlled education standards. What isn’t as obvious to DOGE is the disastrous impact it would have on public schools all across New York City. Reports from Chalkbeat and The City show us that over 80% of New York City public schools receive money from the DOE, and crucial funding for the education of disabled students comes from the DOE.

Without the support of the federal government, especially with our most vulnerable Title 1 schools, the education system here will face millions of dollars in cuts. That will mean no more extra paraprofessionals, food vouchers or any help dealing with large class sizes. Yes, I know we don’t have the best test scores compared to other parts of the world, and some topics have become points of controversy in education, but depriving our schools of their resources is only going to make matters worse.

Despite DOGE’s promises not to touch Social Security, massive cuts at the Social Security Administration have left the SSA unable to adequately serve millions of retirees. Many retirees here find themselves unable to sign up for the benefits they deserve, and staffing reductions have led to skyrocketing wait times for appointments. Seniors deserve a government that can respond to their needs in a timely manner – DOGE’s cuts have left our government unable to process routine requests and solve seniors’ issues.

Another vulnerable population of New Yorkers, our military veterans, also face the consequences of DOGE. The government arm plans to fire over 80,000 workers in service of their reckless cuts — despite the vital role that the V.A. plays in providing healthcare and other services for veterans. Veterans have already lost access to cutting-edge clinical trials meant to treat traumatic brain and blast injuries. Staffing issues at V.A.s have also left veterans without access to critical medical supplies and the ability to schedule appointments. These cuts in services for those who have risked their lives for our country are an insult to our patriotic values and a failure to support our veterans.

DOGE has also planned to end access to healthcare. The federal government proposed $880 billion cut to Medicaid, which not only acts as a sole healthcare option for older adults but gives people a support system when they are faced with thousands of dollars in medical bills. Over 6 million people in New York State receive coverage from Medicaid, and these cuts would leave roughly a third of New Yorkers without health care coverage.

It is time to examine the lackluster performance of our reactive federal government officials and learn from their mistakes. Do we continue to allow the rich to influence how the government cuts vital public resources, or do we look towards leadership that will keep the people’s needs at the forefront?

Even if we did want to cut spending, we need people who are financially literate and will know when they’ve overextended their hand. In business, I knew better than to cut back on the spending that helped me see my family at the end of the day, put food on the table, and keep my employees happy. It’s not rocket science, but then again, I doubt that many looking for a seat in the city council understand how to conduct business for everyone.

I understand what it means to be efficient, and I’m working to bring my financial literacy to New York City Council District 30 this June.

Paul Pogozelski is a resident of Middle Village. He currently serves as the president of the Middle Village Property Owners and Residents Association and also leads the Middle Village Players Roller Hockey League. He is currently running for the District 30 City Council seat, which covers Ridgewood, Middle Village and Maspeth