Demolition planned as 2-story building set to be replaced by 7-story project in Kew Gardens

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 7-story mixed-use building with 16 residential units at 136-05 Kew Gardens Rd. in Kew Gardens.

The building would be 68 feet tall and yield 12,891 square feet of space. The 16 units would account for 10,816 square feet, while the other 2,075 square feet would be community facility space. With an average unit scope of 676 square feet, the residential units will most likely be rentals.

Other than the residential units and community facility space, the proposed property, located between 136th Street and the Van Wyck Expressway, would also feature a cellar and a rear yard 13 feet in length. Tiegerman High School and the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station, which services the E train are also within close proximity to the property. Additionally, there are nearby bus stops on Jamaica Avenue for the Q54 and Q56 lines.

The building applications were filed by Wen Zhu. The architect of record is Tan Architect.

A run-down 2-story building currently occupies 136-05 Kew Gardens Rd. However, demolition permits were filed in December 2024 by Alexander Bomstein of the engineering company A&B World Consulting. An estimated date for construction of the new building to be completed has not yet been announced.