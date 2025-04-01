Permits filed for new 9-story, 98-unit mixed-use development on Parsons Blvd. in Jamaica

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story mixed-use building with 98 residential units at 87-77 Parsons Blvd. in Jamaica.

The proposed building would be 84 feet tall and yield 98,357 square feet. Residential space would account for 93,275 square feet, while the other 5,082 square feet would be commercial space. With an average unit scope of 951 square feet, the 98 residences will most likely be rentals.

Other features of the property include a cellar and 23 open parking spaces for residents. The development is within close proximity to Hillcrest High School, P.S. 86Q, P.S. 182Q: Magnet School of Discovery and Applied Learning, P.S. 349: Magnet School for Leadership and Innovation Through STEAM, The Young Women’s Leadership School of Queens, Bright Beginnings Preschool and Growing Up Green Charter School II – Elementary School. The Parsons Boulevard subway station, which services the E and F trains, is also nearby. Right next to the development is the Parsons Boulevard/88th Avenue bus stop, serviced by the Q25, Q34 and Q65 lines.

Applications for this proposed project were submitted by Wolf Landau. The architect of record is Lester Katz.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed. An estimated date for construction to wrap up has not yet been provided.