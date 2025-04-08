Queens bus redesign begins June 29, MTA encourages riders to use route lookup tool ahead of changes

MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber(center), NYCT President Demetrius Crichlow( (left of center), Queens Borough President Donovan Richards(right of center), and NYC DOT Assistant Commissioner Diniece Mendes (far left) announce the two-phase implementation of the Queens Bus Network Redesign at Queens Borough Hall on Monday, Apr 7, 2025.

Queens bus riders can now use a new online route lookup tool to prepare for major service changes coming this summer.

MTA officials held a press conference at Queens Borough Hall on Monday, April 7, to announce the rollout schedule for the long-anticipated Queens Bus Network Redesign, which will impact more than 800,000 daily bus riders across the borough.

The redesign will be implemented in two phases starting this summer. Phase 1 will take effect on Sunday, June 29, followed by Phase 2 on Sunday, Aug. 31—or the next regular service day thereafter.

Under Phase 1, the MTA will launch 16 new routes, modify 67 existing routes, and discontinue five routes. Phase 2 will include the addition of one new route, changes to 37 routes, and the elimination of one route.

The redesigned network includes 124 total routes, up from the current 113. The updated system will consist of 94 local routes and 30 express or “rush” routes aimed at improving reliability and service frequency.

MTA officials noted that the redesign is the result of extensive public engagement. Over the past five years, the agency held more than 250 public outreach events and reviewed approximately 18,000 comments submitted by riders, community members, and elected officials.

Janno Lieber, MTA Chair & CEO, emphasized that the Queens Bus Network Redesign is a massive undertaking for the borough. “I want to emphasize that adding 16 new routes and redesigning over 100 routes, which haven’t been looked at in generations, is a big deal. On top of actually redesigning the system, we are investing 34 million dollars a year more in service to create additional frequency and more direct, better connections,” he said.

Demetrius Crichlow, president of NYC Transit, noted that the 25 new rush routes are a welcomed feature of the bus network redesign. The rush routes, which operate as express-style bus rides, will stop at local stops and then bring commuters directly to connecting points of mass transit.

He added that the implementation of the Queens Bus Network Redesign is a historic moment for the borough. “This is a big moment for Queens, a big moment for our city, and a historic moment for our bus system. This new and improved bus network for Queens is only one stop away,” he said.

Commuters are encouraged to use the MTA’s new route lookup tool to learn more about how their bus routes will change. The tool works with Google Translate, enabling customers to have information in their preferred language.

For additional ways to learn about new travel options, customers are encouraged to visit mta.info/queensbus. There, they can preview the new network with Remix, an interactive web-based mapping tool that enables customers to see if and how the route changes in the new network.

Commuters can personalize their trips using the Future Trip Planner, which enables them to input a start and end location and see trip options with the fully implemented bus route changes on August 31.

NYC DOT is currently changing physical signs at bus stops to inform riders about the upcoming launch dates of the redesign. Additionally, Get-A-Ride inserts will be replaced with brightly colored inserts alerting them that bus routes will change in the summer of 2025 at respective locations.

As part of the MTA’s public education campaign, which began on Feb. 20, onboard bus announcements and additional digital and print signage will be installed across bus stops, buses, and the subway system this spring.

For additional public outreach, the Queens Bus Network Redesign Project Team will present information on Phase 1 and Phase 2 to Queens Community boards this April and May. As the first implementation date approaches, pop-up outreach events will be announced, as will more details about the planned Customer Ambassador Program.