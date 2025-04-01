Queens crowns bubble tea as the official borough beverage

Queens celebrates its diverse culture with bubble tea as the official beverage, giving every neighborhood a chance to vote for their signature flavor.

Boba lovers rejoice! Queens officials have declared bubble tea as the borough’s official beverage.

While the world’s most diverse borough has a vast array of concoctions to choose from, the fruity-flavored tapioca ball-filled beverage reigns supreme to represent Queens.

Bubble tea, a Taiwanese beverage that originated in the 1980s, has since gained widespread popularity in regions such as Japan and Hong Kong. While Chinatown in NYC is home to many established shops and iconic spots, Queens—known for its vibrant diversity—boasts over 300 places to enjoy this beloved drink, with a large concentration in Flushing and Long Island City.

Several Bubble Tea stores have already started the roll-out of borough-inspired drinks such as the Astoria Boba Bonanza, Flushing Fizz-a-licious, Sunnyside Sippity Doo-Dah, Forest Hills Funfetti Fizz, Ridgewood Razzleberry Ripple, Maspeth Matcha Mania, Corona Coconut Craze and Elmhurst Espresso Escape.

The drink is prepared in many different ways, including combining tea, milk, or fruit with chewy tapioca balls, known as “boba.” Some popular flavors include mango, taro, and coconut, but every shop has tons of different options to choose from. This mirrors the diversity and individuality of Queens, home to residents representing over 190 countries and 360 languages spoken.

With so many bubble tea flavors and different backgrounds and cultures, Queens officials are calling on each neighborhood to vote for a flavor that represents its uniqueness. Starting April 1, residents can vote online for an official flavor to represent their community, having until the end of April Fools! to cast their vote.

Happy April Fools’ Day! Don’t take everything too seriously – we’re just having a little fun!

“Life is too short to be anything but happy” – Oscar Wilde