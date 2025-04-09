Homeowners in northeast Queens received an important lesson in deed theft prevention during the April 7 Community Board 11 meeting, where officials warned of rising scams that often target elderly and immigrant residents.

The meeting, held Monday evening at the Korean Community Services Center in Bayside, focused on the growing threat of deed fraud—a borough-wide issue that continues to impact vulnerable homeowners.

The featured presentation of the evening was led by Bureau Chief William Jorgensen from the Queens District Attorney’s Office, who delivered an in-depth overview of how deed fraud occurs, who is most at risk, and what residents can do to protect themselves. Jorgensen emphasized that while anyone can fall victim to deed theft, elderly homeowners and members of immigrant communities are particularly vulnerable.

Deed theft typically involves fraudsters illegally recording deeds, mortgages, or liens against a property without the owner’s knowledge or consent. These schemes often go unnoticed until significant damage has been done—sometimes resulting in foreclosure proceedings or the illegal sale of a home.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office has made combating deed fraud a top priority, expanding community outreach and providing educational resources to help residents recognize the warning signs. Jorgensen urged homeowners to regularly check the status of their property records and report suspicious activity immediately. He also highlighted the importance of strong neighborhood networks and communication to protect vulnerable residents.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format, with local residents attending both in person and via Zoom. In addition to the main presentation, attendees heard updates from board members and local elected officials and shared community concerns during the public comment session.

Tips shared at the meeting to help homeowners protect against deed theft:

Stay connected with neighbors

Bureau Chief William Jorgensen emphasized the importance of community awareness and communication. He encouraged residents to stay in touch with their neighbors, especially when leaving town, and to look out for unusual activity on one another’s properties. If someone is seen taking photos or videos or lingering around a property suspiciously, neighbors should take note and, if necessary, report the behavior.

Use the Automated City Register Information System (ACRIS)

Homeowners were encouraged to register for the Automated City Register Information System (ACRIS)—a free online tool that allows users to view property records and receive alerts. Once registered, ACRIS will notify homeowners if any changes are made to their deed or if a new mortgage is filed on their property, providing an early warning of potential fraud.

Know where to turn for help

If homeowners suspect they’ve become victims of deed theft or fraud, they should act quickly. The Queens District Attorney’s Office offers several resources, including the Consumer Fraud Helpline at 718-286-6673 and the Frauds Bureau, which can be reached at frauds@queensda.org. Consulting an attorney is also recommended. Officials stressed that prevention is key and that building strong lines of communication among family, friends, and neighbors is one of the best defenses against deed fraud.