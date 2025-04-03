Queens Democrats continue to line up behind Cuomo for mayor

More Queens lawmakers endorse Andrew Cuomo for mayor in boost to campaign.

More elected officials in Queens have officially endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his bid for mayor, joining a growing list of elected Democrats in the borough who have announced their support for the former governor in recent weeks.

State Sen. James Sanders and Assembly Members Clyde Vanel and Alicia Hyndman officially endorsed Cuomo on April 2 after the Democratic Organization of Queens County and its chairman, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, announced their support for Cuomo on Sunday in a major win for the former governor.

State Senators Toby Ann Stavisky and Joseph P. Addabbo, Assembly Members David Weprin and Edward Braunstein, and Council Member Lynn Schulman all threw their support behind Cuomo on Tuesday, while Assembly Members Stacey Pheffer Amato, Vivian Cook and Sam Berger have also endorsed the former governor.

The recent slew of endorsements is a significant boost to Cuomo, a self-described “Queens boy,” while also handing a significant blow to his Queens-based opponents, including State Sen. Jessica Ramos, Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Cuomo, who only announced his candidacy for mayor in February, has been the clear frontrunner since entering the race, topping all polls by a huge margin. Cuomo resigned as governor in August 2021 after several women accused him of sexual harassment. He has consistently denied all allegations.

The latest trio of endorsements touted Cuomo’s experience managing a bureaucracy and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other major crises.

Sanders, who attended Speaker Adams’ campaign launch last month, cited Cuomo’s experience as governor as a key reason for his endorsement.

“This is no time for on the job training. He is the only candidate who possesses the experience of actually managing a bureaucracy while passing some of the most progressive legislation anywhere in the country such as raising the minimum wage to $15,” Sanders said in a statement.

“With our city facing a daunting set of challenges, we need to elect a Mayor who is undaunted, unafraid, and undeterred to make Southeast Queens safer and more affordable.”

Sanders is part of a coalition of black elected officials that recently announced its endorsement of Cuomo and urged voters to rank Adams as their second choice.

State Sen. Leroy Comrie, Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson and Council Member Nantasha Williams broke with the coalition to endorse Adams.

Meanwhile, Vanel and Hyndman cited New York’s ongoing housing and cost-of-living crises, coupled with Cuomo’s experience, as key reasons for their endorsements.

“The future of our city is on the line, and there is only one candidate in the race who’s a proven manager, capable of turning things around– and that’s Andrew Cuomo,” Vanel said in a statement. “My constituents are getting priced out of their own neighborhoods while our quality of life deteriorates.”

Hyndman described Cuomo as “experienced and tested,” stating that the former governor boasts experience leading during crises.

“As New York City faces the need for new leadership that can tackle the crises facing our neighborhoods- the need to make our communities more affordable and the imperative to make our families feel safe– I stand with Queens County Democrats in support of Andrew Cuomo,” Hyndman stated.