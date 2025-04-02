Disgraced former Queens Council Member Dan Halloran arrested on child porn charges

Former Queens Council Member Dan Halloran, who was convicted in 2014 for his role in two bribery and corruption schemes and served five years in federal prison, is in trouble with the law again.

Halloran was arrested at Miami International Airport on Saturday, March 29, and charged with possessing child pornography and transporting child pornography after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected his Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and an Apple iPad 6th Generation tablet and discovered several videos of suspected child pornography located in a hidden folder album on the phone’s photos application, according to the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida.

Halloran told officers he owned the devices and provided the passcode to unlock them. At least 35 videos showed young children performing various sex acts. One video showed a prepubescent girl disrobing and masturbating with exposed genitalia and another video showed a partially nude prepubescent girl performing oral sex on an adult man.

A CBP officer discovered on Halloran’s Apple iPhone a text conversation on Telegram, a messaging app, that indicated he had purchased child pornography after he had received different pricing packages. Halloran wrote back and asked, “What’s the delivery platform” and “What are the differences between reg. Premium, VIP?”

When asked by CBP officers how many of the videos in the hidden folder in his phone depicted child pornography, Halloran told the officers that approximately two-thirds to three-quarters of the videos depicted child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, a total of 1,362 videos are stored in the hidden folder of a photo album on Halloran’s Apple iPhone.

The 54-year-old Halloran, who currently resides in Floral Park, was traveling home from Camaguey, Cuba, when he had a layover in Miami. He was taken into custody and booked at the Broward County Main Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for April 14.

Halloran served five years of his 10-year sentence at a federal prison in New Jersey after he was granted an early release in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Halloran represented Council District 19 in Northeast Queens from 2010 to 2013.