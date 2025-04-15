Queens Public Library unveils winning banned books library card by Flushing student

A Flushing woman has won the Queens Public Library “Freedom to Read” contest with this design for a new banned book library card.

A Flushing illustrator and undergraduate arts student, Sammi Wu, was named the winner of Queens Public Library’s inaugural Banned Books Library Card Design Contest on April 10.

The competition invited entrants from across the borough to vie for a $2,000 cash prize and the chance to have their artwork featured on a special edition library card, which will be released in the fall as part of a Freedom to Read campaign.

Wu’s design was selected from a pool of more than 1,100 submissions, along with 10 finalists, whose artwork will be showcased at Queens Public Library locations. Their designs can be seen here.

QPL launched the contest last October during Banned Books Week, a nationwide effort to celebrate the freedom to read and show support for the stories, voices, and titles threatened by censorship.

“The public’s robust response to our contest highlights the importance of celebrating the freedom to read, especially as efforts to restrict expression escalate across the country,” Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott said, just days after the New York Times reported that 381 titles had been removed from the Nimitz Library at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. following an order from the office of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Maya Angelou’s autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” books on the Holocaust, and “The Myth of Equality,” by Ken Wytsma, a history of the Klu Klux Klan and lynchings in the United States, were pulled from the shelves at the Nimitz Library while copies of “Mein Kampf,” by Adolf Hitler remained in circulation.

According to the American Library Association, the number of requests to ban books is among the highest since the organization began compiling the data more than 20 years ago. In 2024, ALA reported 821 attempts to censor library materials and documented challenges to 2,452 unique titles. Most of the targeted titles were by or about people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.

To qualify for the Queens Public Library’s contest, entrants had to be 13 or older, write an artist’s statement, and create original artwork inspired by banned or challenged books or by their own interpretation of what the freedom to read means in Queens. A panel of judges comprised of representatives from QPL and local arts organizations evaluated the submissions.

“No matter the reason, banning books would restrict these connections and sense of community, encouraging closed-mindedness in a city that thrives in its diversity,” Wu said in her artist’s statement. “In an increasingly polarizing climate, the freedom to read is essential to a kinder and more interconnected world. Taking away the freedom to read is the antithesis of what defines Queens.”

Wu’s thought-provoking visual depicts five youngsters seated closely together on the 7 train, intently reading an oversized book spread across their laps. The Unisphere and New York State Pavilion in Flushing Meadows Corona Park can be seen in the distance through the subway car window behind the children, and the Library’s logo appears on the lower right corner of the card opposite the words “Freedom to Read.”

Wu was born and raised in Flushing and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration at the School of the Visual Arts. Her work draws inspiration from her childhood memories and vivid imagination, which is fueled by her love of books and films.

“It is an honor to be chosen to represent my borough, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my love for my home, books, and most importantly, the value of the freedom to read through my art,” Wu said. “I have a deep appreciation for the many libraries in New York, which not only served as my safe haven while growing up but continue to be a refuge for others as well. I want to express my gratitude to Queens Public Library for this win and will use the award to support my studies as an illustrator.”

Walcott thanked the more than 1,100 artists who entered the first-ever Banned Books Library Card Design Contest.

“Congratulations to Sammi and all the finalists, whose creative and inspiring designs not only helped raise awareness about book bans, but also honor Queens and the many historically marginalized voices that have been challenged over the years,” he said.