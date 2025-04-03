Queens Public Library launches inaugural Space Month with out-of-this-world STEM programs

Queens Public Library (QPL) is inviting young minds across the borough to blast off into the cosmos this April with the launch of Space Month—a month-long celebration of space exploration, science, and art designed to captivate children and teens.

The initiative includes nearly 70 hands-on educational programs, workshops, and guest presentations, including a live online conversation with retired NASA astronaut and veteran educator Barbara Morgan on Wednesday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Real-time views from space, right from the library

In partnership with global tech company ARM® and The Explorers Club, QPL has installed 53 ISS-ABOVE units across its branches. The devices track the International Space Station (ISS) in real-time, displaying live views of Earth from space, updates on the current NASA Expedition 71 crew, and information about when the ISS will be visible in the Queens sky.

To find out which branches feature the ISS-ABOVE units, contact your local library or visit queenslibrary.org/about-us/locations.

Programs across the borough

Space Month activities span from STEM workshops to space-themed arts sessions and citizen science projects. A sampling of events includes:

Innovation Stations: Lego Robotics for Teens – Problem Solving

Fridays, April 4-18, 4p.m.

Jackson Heights Library

35-51 81 St.

The Sky Tonight with That Planetarium Guy

Monday, April 7, 4p.m.

Howard Beach Library

92-06 156 Ave.

Friday, April 11, 4p.m.

Flushing Library

41-17 Main St.

Children’s Library Discovery Center (CLDC): Aurora Borealis

Tuesday, April 8, 4p.m.

Central Library

89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica

Citizen Science Community Project

Thursdays, April 10 and 17, 4p.m.

Hunters Point Library

47-40 Center Blvd., Long Island City

Robotic Mission to Mars with Young Engineers

Friday, April 11, 2:45p.m.

North Hills Library

57-04 Marathon Parkway, Little Neck

Saturday, April 19, 2p.m.

Bay Terrace Library

18-36 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Lego NASA Shuttle

Saturday, April 12, 3p.m.

Glen Oaks Library

256-04 Union Turnpike

Monday, April 14, 4:30p.m.

Hillcrest Library

187-05 Union Turnpike, Flushing

Space Robotics with Snapology

Monday, April 14, 3p.m.

Whitestone Library

151-10 14 Road

Wednesday, April 16, 1p.m.

Rego Park Library

91-41 63 Drive

Drawing Alien Anatomy with Ivan Velez

Monday, April 14, 4p.m.

Baisley Park Library

117-11 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica

Tuesday, April 15, 4p.m.

East Flushing Library

196-36 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Planet Manga with Ivan Velez

Thursday, April 17, 4p.m.

Douglaston/Little Neck Library

249-01 Northern Blvd., Little Neck

Friday, April 18, 4p.m.

Hunters Point Library

47-40 Center Blvd., Long Island City

For the full Space Month schedule, visit the QPL event calendar.

A highlight event: Barbara Morgan’s story

The grand finale of Space Month features astronaut Barbara Morgan, who served as backup to Christa McAuliffe for NASA’s Challenger mission and later flew aboard the space shuttle Endeavour in 2007.

Morgan will meet with teens in a special Zoom presentation on April 23 at 3:30 p.m., accessible at queenslib.org/41wX.

Additional space resources

Throughout the month, families can access online space resources curated by QPL, including:

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

NASA explores the unknown in air and space, innovates for the benefit of humanity, and inspires the world through discovery.

NASA Kids’ Club

Kids can learn about space while having fun and playing games.

Skywatching Tips from NASA

This webpage provides tips, guides, activities, and videos for skywatchers.

NASA Space Place: NASA Science for Kids

Fun STEM activities and experiments that kids and families can perform at home.

QPL Teams Up with NASA to Study Clouds

Learn more about QPL’s citizen science collaboration with the NASA GLOBE Clouds team.

QPL Research Databases

QPL’s free online databases include Encyclopedia Britannica, PowerKnowledge Earth & Space Science, and World Book Online.

For more information about Space Month, visit queenslibrary.org.