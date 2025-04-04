Queens seniors celebrate Eid and Holi at South Asian center in Jamaica

A Queens-based elder care program is embracing the city’s cultural diversity by celebrating two of South Asia’s most important holidays with its senior participants.

CenterLight Healthcare’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) hosted a vibrant multicultural celebration of Eid al-Fitr and Holi. The event took place on Tuesday, April 1, at the CenterLight PACE South Asian Cultural Center which is an alternative care setting (ACS) in Jamaica.

The event honored both the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and the Hindu festival of Holi, which celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. PACE participants and staff came together to enjoy traditional South Asian dishes, music, a henna station, and the throwing of gulal — brightly colored powders traditionally used during Holi.

Attendees were treated to a live performance by international dancer Zaman, who brought additional energy and cultural flair to the afternoon celebration. The event also featured special accommodations for Muslim participants who had been fasting during Ramadan.

“I am so grateful to CenterLight for making the proper arrangements so that we can fast during Ramadan. Now we get to celebrate together,” said Md. Khorshed Alam, a participant since December 2023 who regularly attends the center, through a translator.

CenterLight officials said the celebration served to strengthen community bonds among participants while honoring the cultural and religious practices of the population served at the South Asian Cultural Center.

“Events like this highlight the cultures within our CenterLight PACE community,” said Tara Buonocore-Rut, president and CEO of CenterLight Healthcare. “By celebrating both Eid al-Fitr and Holi, we honor these transitions and create a space where all our participants can connect, share stories and experience the joy that comes from these special occasions.”

Eid al-Fitr, or “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by Muslims around the world with communal prayers, feasting, and charity. Holi, often called the “Festival of Colors,” has origins in Hindu mythology and is known for its joyful spirit, symbolizing the end of winter and the blossoming of new beginnings.

CenterLight’s South Asian Cultural Center, located at 97-12 101st Ave. in Jamaica, is one of several specialized sites operated by CenterLight Healthcare PACE across the New York metro area. Established to serve the linguistic, dietary, and cultural needs of South Asian older adults, the center offers services in Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu, along with traditional meals and culturally tailored programs. It provides a welcoming environment where participants can access medical and rehabilitative care while remaining connected to their heritage.

As part of CenterLight’s broader PACE network, the Jamaica-based center also addresses the social and spiritual needs of its participants. During the holy month of Ramadan, staff ensured that those observing the fast had access to take-home meals to break their fasts at sunset—a reflection of the center’s commitment to cultural sensitivity and respect.

CenterLight Healthcare PACE serves adults 55 and older in New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk counties. The nonprofit operates 11 PACE centers and one Alternative Care Setting, offering a full spectrum of medical, rehabilitative, nutritional, social, and recreational services designed to help seniors live independently in their communities.

PACE—Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly—is a federally recognized model of care that delivers comprehensive, community-based healthcare for frail seniors who would otherwise require nursing home-level services. CenterLight operates one of the largest nonprofit PACE programs in the country.

For more information, visit CenterLightHealthcare.org.