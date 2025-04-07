Search intensifies for Glendale senior with dementia missing after hospital discharge

Glendale resident Antoni Bien, 70, has been missing since March 14 after being discharged from LIJ Forest Hills Hospital. He has not returned to his apartment at 60-30 Madison Street and is known to frequent the playground across the street. The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

A desperate search is underway for a Glendale senior who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for 70-year-old Antoni Bien, of Madison Street just off Fresh Pond Road, who was last seen on March 14 at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital, located at 102-01 66th Road, in the confines of the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills. His last known contact was made at around 6 p.m. that day after he was discharged, police said.

He is described as a Caucasian man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

His daughter, Monika Bien, who lives in Poland and is in the process of flying to New York City to assist in the search, is asking for the public’s help in locating her father.

“Any information is very valuable to me, because I have not had contact with him since then and no one has seen him anywhere,” she told Radio RAMPA, the main news outlet for the Polish American community in the Tri-State region. She added that her father is ill and also suffers from dementia and enjoys visiting Benninger Playground across the street from his home. He had planned to return to Poland before falling ill.

Police from the 104th Precinct checked out a number of sightings that didn’t check out, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Council Member Robert Holden has also appealed for the public’s help in finding the missing senior. Anyone with information can contact his district office at 718-366-3900 or the desk at the 104th Precinct at 718-386-3004 or the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.